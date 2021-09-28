Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The action is about to begin. The umpires are on the field and so are the Mumbai players.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Mandeep Singh (In for Mayank Agarwal), Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary (In for Ishan Kishan), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile (In for Adam Milne), Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.
The captain of Punjab, KL Rahul, says that he was slightly confused about what to do but he laughs and says that he is sad that he lost another toss but this looks like a good deck to bat on. Says that there is not much to fix for them and they have failed to capitalize when they have had the upper hand and they will look to be more brave and fearless. Informs that Mayank Agarwal has a stiff neck and Mandeep Singh replaces him.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai says that they will bowl first. Says that they need to focus on their batting and they know they haven't been the best of their potential. Adds that they know their mistakes and hopes that they will correct them tonight. Informs the changes as Saurabh Tiwary replaces Ishan Kishan and Nathan Coulter-Nile replaces Adam Milne.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the flip of the coin as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul make their way out into the middle. Rohit Sharma has won the flip of the coin and MUMBAI will FIELD first!
A huge concern for Mumbai is that their middle-order is failing to go big. They have the same routine in every match, the openers give them a good start but the middle-order fails to continue the momentum and they falter. This is an opportunity for the famed middle-order of the 5-time champs to roar again and lead their team to a much-needed victory. For Punjab, it is more or the less the same. Good opening partnership from KL and Mayank, but dreaded middle phase. It is high time for both the teams to find their form and they will like to steady the ship promptly.
Hello and a warm welcome to all for Match 42 of the Indian T20 League where we see Mumbai take on Punjab. This is a very important game for both teams as two crucial points are up for grabs and both these teams need it desperately to keep their playoff hopes alive. The defending champions are on a three-match losing streak and have yet to win a single game in the second leg of the tournament, while, Punjab are coming into this clash with a win on their back. Any error from either team can cost them pivotal points. Will Mumbai get back to winning ways or will Punjab keep pushing and believing for a top 4 finish? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
... MATCH DAY ...
