Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
6.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rahul Tripathi rocks back and cuts it through point for a single.
Strategic time-Out! Despite losing Shubman Gill in the Powerplay, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi are looking on a song and have batted brilliantly till now. While the pacers of Mumbai are finding it difficult to get into the game. They have to pick wickets or else these two will take away the game.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the fourth stump line. Tripathi hangs back and guides it towards third man for a single. Fantastic Powerplay for Kolkata. They have scored 63 at the loss of one wicket.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the bodyline. Iyer pulls it to deep square leg. The batters only get a single.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, just outside off. Iyer stays back and swings hard. The ball takes the outer half and clears the cover region. The batters pick two before the fielder cuts it out.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, long way down leg. Venkatesh Iyer moves back and looks to pull it away but misses. Wide called.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off. Tripathi waits for it and guides it towards third man. They take one.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tripathi takes the charge now. A length ball, outside off. Tripathi gets behind the line of the delivery and scoops it towards fine leg. The ball races away to the boundary.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) A full-length ball, around middle. Tripathi comes down the track and lifts it towards long on. The ball lands in a vacant area. Saurabh Tiwary gave it a chase from mid off and kept it down to two. Good running.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 6.3 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 156, are 71/1. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.