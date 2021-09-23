Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Quinton de Kock dabs it towards short third man for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav works it through mid-wicket. He gets off the mark with a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, driven towards covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Quicker ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav tries to cut it away off the back foot but misses.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out at number 3.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Finally, a breakthrough for Kolkata. It is Sunil Narine who provides the breakthrough. Loopy ball on middle, Rohit Sharma gets low and has a massive slog at it. Doesn't get quite on top of the bounce though. The ball skies up high in the air. Shubman Gill at long on settles under it and pouches it with both hands. Rohit Sharma has to walk back to the pavilion after providing Mumbai a good start.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on leg, Quinton de Kock gets down on one knee and sweeps it hard towards deep square leg. There is a man stationed there though and will only get a single.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Full length and around off. Sharma tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple this time. Not a good start for Andre Russell. He gave away 14 runs in his first over.
Sunil Narine is back on. His figures till now read 2-0-15-0.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, sliding down leg. Sharma stays back and looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Quinton de Kock pushes it to mid off for another run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Russell hurls in a length ball, around off. Sharma hangs back and taps it to point for another single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) EDGY! A full-length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock looks to push it to the off side. The ball takes the inside edge, scoots past the stump and goes towards fine leg. The batters take a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUMPED! Back-to-back boundaries. Russell serves a full-length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock gets under it and lifts it towards long off. Rohit Sharma ducks under it in a hurry to get out of the way. The ball ends up into the fence at long off. This is amazing batting by the South African.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Welcome into the attack says Quinton de Kock. Pressure straightaway on the new bowler. A length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock stands tall and drills it towards long off. The ball races away to the boundary.
Andre Russell is brought into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Sharma pushes it to cover. Varun Chakravarthy gives away just three runs in this over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Short and around off. Sharma looks to pull it away but the ball rolls out to the leg side off the inner half.
7.4 overs (1 Run) CLOSE! In the air...safe! Floated, full and on off. Quinton de Kock looks to go big but does not get a clean connection. The ball goes in the air towards mid on. Venkatesh Iyer comes running in from long on but the ball meets him on a bounce. The batters take a single. Quinton de Kock survives.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full and on middle. Quinton de Kock plays it back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Touch short and outside off. Sharma cuts it through point for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Quinton de Kock hangs back and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Varun Chakravarthy is back on. His figures read 2-0-13-0 so far.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads. Quinton de Kock flicks it to mid-wicket for another single. Just 4 runs off the over then. A good over by Sunil Narine.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Sharma gets low and sweeps it towards deep square leg. The batters pick up a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Tossed up, just outside off. Sharma looks to defend it out but misses. The ball beats the outside edge.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Looped up, around off. Sharma pushes it to the left of the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Narine comes round the wicket. Darts it on the pads. Quinton de Kock stays back and tucks it to fine leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Sharma guides it towards short man. The batters cross.
Strategic Time-Out! It has been a good Powerplay for Mumbai. They have scored 56 runs and have all the 10 wickets in the bag. Rohit Sharma is looking good coming back into the side and Quinton de Kock has been dealing in sixes at the moment. Kolkata bowlers will look to break this stand and would look to keep the run flow in check. Sunil Narine comes back into the attack. He went for 11 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on middle. Quinton de Kock turns it to deep mid-wicket. The square leg fielder runs across, slides and does well to stop it. Saves a couple of runs. At the end of the Powerplay, Mumbai are 56/0.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! A length ball, on middle. Quinton de Kock gets low and heaves it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 50 up for Mumbai.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Krishna misses his line and spills it down the leg side. Quinton de Kock misses his pull. Wided.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Krishna now serves a slow ball, on a length and on middle. Quinton de Kock flicks it to square leg.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Quinton de Kock looking to up the ante now! Krishna hurls a full ball, around off. Quinton de Kock stays back and lifts it all the way over long on for a maximum.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Slight hesitation in the middle! A full ball, on the pads. Quinton de Kock flicks it to square leg and looks for a quick single. De Kock wanted a quick single but was sent back wisely. Rahul Tripathi has a shy at the striker's end but misses. A direct-hit would have been very close!
5.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
