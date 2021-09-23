Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then. That's it from the coverage of this game. Kolkata have won two games on the trot. They are now placed fourth on the points table as they have a better NRR. While, Mumbai is pushed down to the sixth spot in the points table. The action in the Indian T20 League will continue on 24th September 2021 as Bangalore will take on Chennai at 6.00 pm local (2.00 pm GMT). But as you all know, we start with the build-up early on. Do join us for that. Till then goodbye and take care!
Sunil Narine has been named as the Man of the Match award for his exceptional spell of 4-0-20-1, he is up for a chat. He says, he is coming off from playing a good amount of cricket in the Caribbean. Adds, getting Rohit Sharma in any format is very crucial. Goes onto say, Varun Chakravarthy is the one who likes the game and wants to understand everything in detail. Ends by saying, Sunil Narine the batter will come back whenever his side needs him.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, is up for a chat. He says, that the way they bowled was exceptional and it has been long since they have played like this. Mentions that McCullum has taken over for almost two seasons and the players are getting into his style now. States that to win against Mumbai and in the manner in which they did gives them a lot of confidence. Says that there are a lot of talented players and were looking to fit Iyer into the playing 11. Mentions that it is fantastic that he is scoring runs and it was just his second game but he showed a lot of confidence. Credits Narine and Chakravarthy. Adds that Narine has been an integral part of their team and Varun is a fresh guy. End by saying that there is only one way for them to go in the points table and that is upwards.
Rahul Tripathi is up for a chat. He says that he really enjoyed the innings and is happy that he stayed till the end and took his team home. Mentions that when one is positive, the extra pressure is not there and that positive intent always helps. Informs that it was important to put their spinners under pressure and is very happy with the win. States that all the coaches and the staff had a good break and they want to be on the top of their game as they want to qualify for the playoffs.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, is up for a chat. He says that they started really well but did not capitalize at the end of the innings. Says that it was a good pitch to bat on and they did not bowl really well. Adds that things happen and they need to move on from this game. Says that they needed to create the partnership as they were losing wickets at regular intervals. He feels like they lag there. Adds that they will try to rectify some issues and will look forward to the next match. Ends by saying he does not think much of the points table and will look to get some wins on a trot.
Earlier on in the innings, after being put to bat. Mumbai got off to a flying start thanks to their opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. But once Rohit Sharma fell, the runs also dried up for them. Kolkata kept chipping wickets at regular intervals and made sure they restrict Mumbai to a score of 155 which Kolkata chased with almost 5 overs to spare courtesy to their attacking approach.
Not a good day with the ball for Mumbai! The bowlers could not trouble the batters in the early stage of the game. They were sent for a ride. Soon, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Shubman Gill before the end of Powerplay. But then, the bowling pack found it difficult to stem up the run flow. No bowler except Bumrah got into the wickets column. Later, Bumrah took two more wickets in the end, but it was too little too late for Mumbai and they suffered another defeat after the resumption.
Kolkata got off to a fiery start! The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer picked things from where they left off in the last game. They built a solid foundation for the chase. Gill was the first one to depart before the end of Powerplay. Later, Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer kept smashing the ball all across the park. After 10 overs Kolkata were 111-1. Both the batters went on to make their half-centuries, but Iyer fell out soon after. Morgan came in but could not last for long as he contributed just 7 runs to the chase. In the end, it was Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana who took their side over the line.
What a run chase did we all just witness! The Kolkata batters made the chase look so easy. It was raining sixes in Abu Dhabi. Now, Kolkata have won two games in a row in the second leg and have snatched crucial two points here on their road to the playoffs. With this win, Kolkata have kicked Mumbai out of the fourth spot in the points table and have sent them two spots down.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A flatter ball, outside off. Nitish Rana goes for the reverse hit and hits it well past the short third man for a boundary. KOLKATA WIN BY 7 WICKETS
