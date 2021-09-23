Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... The Run Chase ...
Lockie Ferguson is up for a chat. He says that it looks like a good wicket. Mentions that we bowled well up top but they had Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock up top. Believes that Mumbai are a few runs under par. Says that the bowlers did step up and it was an exceptional effort.
Right then! 156 for Kolkata to chase it down. They do have the batting power and they will fancy chasing it down. For Mumbai, their bowlers have to pick wickets in regular intervals. Will they do it? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the chase.
Kolkata did not have the best of starts as they were finding it difficult to get the breakthrough. They though scalped the wicket of Sharma, courtesy of Narine. They held things back in the middle overs by picking a flurry of wickets and they were right back into the game. Krishna and Ferguson were the pick of the bowlers as they scalped two wickets apiece. In the end, Kolkata will be very happy with the way they have ended the innings and will fancy this chase.
Not the end Mumbai wanted but they had a blistering start as both the openers stitched a partnership of 77. Rohit Sharma was playing the second fiddle as Quinton de Kock was dealing in boundaries. The runs did dry up in the middle stage but de Kock was making sure the run rate does not drop. Although his innings was cut down shortly by Krishna. After that, wickets started tumbling and a partnership was required badly. Pollard and Pandya did hit some lusty blows in the fag end of the innings and powered the total to 155.
A brilliant comeback from Kolkata, as at one stage it looked like Mumbai will easily cross the 170-run mark but they have held things back perfectly and now they will fancy this chase.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over! Another full ball, on middle. Saurabh Tiwary lifts it over the bowler's end. One bounce and into the fence. MUMBAI FINISH WITH 155/6.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Adam Milne steers it to deep point for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket. Saurabh Tiwary is off the mark with a single.
Adam Milne walks out to bat at number 8.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A leg-cutter from Ferguson, was a short ball, on off. Krunal Pandya is beaten by the lack of pace and splices it straight to the fielder at long on where Venkatesh Iyer takes a regulation catch. Another one bites the dust for Mumbai.
Saurabh Tiwary comes out at number 7.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Great stuff from Lockie Ferguson. Length ball outside off, Kieron Pollard hits it straight towards covers. Eoin Morgan collects the ball and throws it in one motion to Lockie Ferguson. He has all the time in the world as Kieron Pollard was never going to make it to the other end and clips the bails off. This is turning out to be a brilliant final over for Kolkata.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Good start from Lockie Ferguson! Keeps it full and on off, Kieron Pollard jams it out off the toe-end of the bat back to the bowler.
Lockie Ferguson to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Krunal Pandya slashes but misses. The ball sneaks past the outside edge.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, Kieron Pollard flicks it to deep square leg for just one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) What was that from Kieron Pollard? Russell bowls a yorker, on leg. Kieron Pollard gets into a bit of tangle and nutmegs himself. The ball goes through his legs into the keeper's mitts. Brilliant yorker from Dre Russ.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, eased down to long off for one.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dispatched! Short and on middle, Krunal Pandya hammers it all the way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss on off, Krunal Pandya throws his hands at it and the ball goes off the inner half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! This was a beauty from Prasidh Krishna. He serves a length ball, around off. Pollard is left with no space. He looks to push it to the off side but misses. The ball goes through to the keeper.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Prasidh Krishna serves another loosener. A full-length ball, outside the tramline. Pollard leaves it alone. Wide called by the umpire.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a length, way outside off. Pollard looks to chase it but misses. Wide called.
17.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A tough one for Dinesh Karthik behind the wickets. Back of a length, going down leg. Pandya looks to pull it away but misses. The ball takes the glove and goes to the right of the keeper. Dinesh Karthik dives to that side and makes a half-stop. The batters sneak a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Pollard could not make the most of the Free-Hit. A short ball, on off. Pollard lifts it towards long on. The fielder grabs the catch but it does not matter. The batters pick up a single.
17.4 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! A full-length ball, outside off. Pollard leans in and drives it through cover. The batters pick up two before the fielder cuts it out. Oh no, the umpire signals a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky, but Pollard will take it. A length ball, around middle and off. Pollard looks to pull it away. The ball takes the inside edge, skips past the stumps and goes through the gap between the keeper and short fine leg. The ball races away to the boundary.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Pollard takes the charge now. Krishna serves a back-of-a-length ball on off. Pollard stays back and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Pandya stays inside the crease and guides it towards backward point for a single.
Prasidh Krishna (3-0-25-2) is back on. He will finish off his spell.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A full-length ball, on off. Pandya hangs back and pushes it to mid off. The batters cross for a quick single. A good over for Lockie Ferguson. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Krunal Pandya hits it straight to extra cover.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Kieron Pollard tucks it on the leg side for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Pollard tucks it to the leg side.
Krunal Pandya is the new batsman in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ishan Kishan goes back after a cameo. He could not continue for long. Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack and gets into the wickets column. He serves a short ball and on off. Kishan hangs back and pulls it over the leg side looking to go big. But he does not get the connection he was looking for. The ball goes high in the air off the toe end of the bat towards long on. Andre Russell calls for the catch, he comes running forward and takes it sharply.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A slower, full toss and outside off. Kishan looks to push it away but misses. The ball ends up into the keeper's mitts.
Lockie Ferguson is back into the attack. His figures read 2-0-19-0 so far.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and outside off. Pollard stays inside the crease and cuts it through cover. The batters pick up a brace. 13 runs coming off the over. Russell continues to be expensive.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle. Pollard ducks under this one.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pollard gets off the mark with a boundary. A yorker-length ball, on middle. Pollard stays inside the crease and flicks it through mid-wicket. Lockie Ferguson covers a lot of ground to his left from deep square leg. He puts in a dive but could not keep the ball in play. The ball ends up in the boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on the bodyline. Kishan stays back and pulls it towards deep square leg. The batters take a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A dot to follow! A length ball, on the pads. Kishan defends it to the leg side.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Andre Russell is being taken for a ride in this game. This time it is Ishan Kishan. Russell serves a short ball, on middle. Kishan hangs back and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum. These are valuable runs.
Match Reports
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Mumbai Indians are 155/6. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.