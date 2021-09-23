Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, on middle. Rahul Tripathi times that one sweetly down the ground towards long on for a brace. Scores are level now.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Nitish Rana guides it past short third man for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Very full, outside off. Rahul Tripathi squeezes it out to sweeper cover for one.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Length ball, on leg. Rahul Tripathi helps it on its way to fine leg for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rahul Tripathi defends it towards point.
Nitish Rana walks out.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The lone star with the ball for Mumbai strikes again. Bumrah bowls it short on middle, Eoin Morgan pulls it straight down the throat of the deep square leg fielder, where Trent Boult takes a simple catch. Kolkata lose their third. Just 9 runs needed.
Jasprit Bumrah is back to finish off his spell.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length again, on off. Pulled to mid-wicket with not much timing on it. Just two off the over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Rahul Tripathi pushes it towards covers.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Eoin Morgan pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, outside off. Eoin Morgan taps it towards point.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle and leg. Eoin Morgan steps out and drags it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rahul Tripathi dabs it down to third man for a run.
Adam Milne is back on. His figures till now read 2-0-27-0.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It does not matter which batsman it is, every Kolkata player is hammering the ball out of the turf. Chahar drags his length back and pitches it short, on middle. Eoin Morgan rocks back and pummels it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on middle. Eoin Morgan blocks it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul Tripathi hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Loopy ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi advances down the track and looks to push it on the off side. The ball takes the outside edge and races away to the third man fence.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Tossed up, outside off. Rahul Tripathi has a swipe across the line but misses.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nothing can stop Kolkata from winning. Chahar bowls a loopy ball, on middle. Rahul Tripathi slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. He is making batting look so easy. Moves onto 61 off just 33.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Slight fuller, on middle. Eoin Morgan hits it back to the bowler. 28 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Eoin Morgan looks to cut but misses and gets hit on the body.
Who will walk out next? It is going to be Eoin Morgan.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Jasprit Bumrah alone making things happen here for Mumbai! A slower ball from Burmah, on a length and around leg. Venkatesh Iyer clears his front leg and looks to heave it but is too early into his shot. The ball rattles through and hits the stumps. An excellent innings from Venkatesh Iyer comes to an end.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Rahul Tripathi works it to sweeper cover for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MUSCLED! A length ball, on middle. Rahul Tripathi pulls it in the gap between mid-wicket and long on for a boundary.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nothing can go wrong for Kolkata it seems. Even edges are going for sixes. Full in length, way outside off. Rahul Tripathi shuffles across and looks to paddle-scoop but miscues. The ball goes off the leading edge over running Krunal Pandya at third man. That's fifty as well for Rahul Tripathi.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads, this is flicked to deep square leg for a couple. 39 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! It is not just quite going for Mumbai! A full ball, on off. Rahul Tripathi looks to slog-sweep it but gets a leading-edge, high in the air and towards mid off. Rahul Chahar himself runs across but fails to catch it. A single taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, eased down to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off. Venkatesh Iyer punches it to covers. There was a slight hesitation in the middle but they stayed against the single in the end.
10.2 overs (0 Run) This one lands on middle and spins back in. Venkatesh Iyer defends it out.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) A flatter ball, on off. Venkatesh Iyer cuts it through backward point before the fielder cuts it off. Two taken. Also, FIFTY up for Venkatesh Iyer, he is enjoying his time at the moment.
