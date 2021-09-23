Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Strategic Time-Out!
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Short of a length, on off. Quinton de Kock hangs back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Ishan tucks it to mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Quinton de Kock. A well, calm-composed inning from him and he would look to change the gears from here on. A length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock knocks it to the off side for a quick single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short, on off. Quinton de Kock looks to go downtown but hits it off the upper part of his blade and the mid off fielder collects it on a bounce.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Kishan hangs back and taps it to third man for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on the pads. Quinton de Kock turns it to deep square leg for another single. One run away from a half-century.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. His figures read 1-0-11-0 so far. He replaces Sunil Narine.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on the pads. Quinton de Kock flicks it to square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Kishan dabs it to third man for a single.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Kishan cuts it through point and collects a brace. He is off the mark.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Kishan gets inside the line of the ball and defends it to covers.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Touch short, slanting across, outside off. Ishan Kishan shoulders arms to it.
Ishan Kishan walks out at number 4.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Prasidh Krishna comes back and strikes straightaway. Krishna steams in and serves a length ball, sliding around off. Suryakumar Yadav stands tall and looks to drive but without any foot movement. He only manages a thick outside edge and the keeper, Dinesh Karthik does the rest. He pouches it comfortably and Kolkata will look to build on this.
Prasidh Krishna is back into the attack. His figures read 1-0-16-0 so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Suryakumar Yadav tries to slog hard but mistimes it to deep square leg. He retains the strike by picking up a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Quinton de Kock glances it to short fine leg. He crosses ends.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Narine fires this one down leg, Quinton de Kock tries to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Quinton de Kock reverse-sweeps it towards covers. He could not find the gap this time.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On leg, Suryakumar Yadav does not get any bat on it but manages to work it off the pads towards short fine leg. The batters take a leg bye.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, around off. Suryakumar Yadav gets low and looks to paddle it towards fine leg. He misses and gets hit on the front pad and the ball rolls on the leg side.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Suryakumar Yadav nudges it on the leg side for a single. Six singles off the over. No wicket for Varun Chakravarthy this time but gave away only 22 runs in his spell.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Quinton de Kock knocks it towards long on for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery, 95.4 kph, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav clips it towards deep square leg off the inner half of his willow. A single is taken.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Quinton de Kock gets forward and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Suryakumar Yadav plays an inside-out shot over covers for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly short on middle, Quinton de Kock works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
