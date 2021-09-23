Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
Change.
3.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful shot! Rahul Tripathi gets off the mark with a boundary. A length ball, outside off. Tripathi stays back and cuts it past point. The ball races away to the boundary. The runs keep flowing for Kolkata.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for LBW turned down! A full-length ball, on the pads. Tripathi looks to flick it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Trent Boult appeals but the umpire says no. Going down leg.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A dot now! A length ball, around middle and off. Rahul Tripathi swivels and pulls it to mid-wicket. The fielder there makes the stop.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Iyer hangs back and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Boult serves a length ball, on off. Iyer, the tall man stays inside the crease and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball lands of a vacant real estate. The batters pick up a brace.
Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat at No.3. Also, Trent Boult is back on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bumrah does the job for Mumbai! A length ball, around off, this one stays low off the deck and takes the inside edge of Gill as he looks to defend. The ball ricochets and disturbs the stumps behind. Bumrah is pumped and how badly Mumbai needed that wicket. 116 needed in 102 balls.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Venkatesh Iyer dabs it to short third man for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Venkatesh Iyer is in some hurry here! Moves to 26 runs off mere 8 deliveries! A full ball, very full, on off. Venkatesh Iyer stays back and pushes it wide of mid off for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Short in length, on off. Shubman Gill taps it softly on the off side and takes a quick single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Rare dot! A length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill prods and defends it to covers.
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack now. He replaces Trent Boult.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs galore at Abu Dhabi! Bumrah serves a full ball, angling down the leg side. Shubman Gill glances it with soft hands and it races away to the fine leg fence.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is all going Kolkata's way right now! A length ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge and the ball races away to the third man fence. 15 coming of this over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the pads, this is flicked to mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Out of the middle! A length ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer stands tall and punches it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! Milne comes 'round the wicket and serves a short of a length, angling down. Venkatesh Iyer whacks it all the way over square leg for a biggie.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on middle. Shubman Gill pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Blocked out back to the bowler.
Who will bowl from the opposite end?
Adam Milne to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Length ball, on middle. Iyer looks to go downtown again but it takes the outer half of his bat and the ball drops safely at deep point. Two runs taken.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length, on off. Iyer punches it to covers.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! The confidence of these two are sky-high right now! A pacy short ball, on middle. Venkatesh Iyer hangs back and pulls it over square leg for a biggie. He is off the mark as well.
0.3 over (1 Run) Boult goes fuller again, around middle, Gill clips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
0.2 over (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to get off the mark! Fuller in length, around middle and off, Shubman Gill walks down the track and flicks it all the way over mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Boult starts with a full ball, way outside off. Gill leaves it alone anticipating a wide, but not given.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 156, are 50/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.