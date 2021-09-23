Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Rohit Sharma rocks back and tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floats it up, down the leg side. Rohit Sharma leaves it alone. Wide called by the umpire.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, attacking the stumps. Rohit Sharma clips it to backward square leg.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball outside off. Rohit Sharma drives it straight to covers.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is going to be Varun Chakravarthy. Spin from both ends to start with then.
0.6 over (0 Run) Full and outside off, Quinton de Kock comes forward and drives it to mid off. 5 runs from the over. Good comeback by Rana after getting hit for a boundary off the first ball.
0.5 over (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle. Rohit Sharma nudges it to vacant mid-wicket for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Floats it up, outside off. Rohit Sharma makes room for himself and drives it towards cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Rohit Sharma pats it back to the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Quicker one from Rana on off, Rohit Sharma knocks it towards covers.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! Touch and class from Rohit Sharma. Rana bowls a loopy ball, around off. Rohit Sharma punches it through covers for the first boundary. His first boundary as well in the second phase of the Indian T20 League.
The game is set to begin. Kolkata players stride out to the middle and take their respective fielding positions. They are followed by Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock who come out to bat for Mumbai. Nitish Rana to start with the ball.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C) (In for Anmolpreet Singh), Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, is up for a chat. He says there is just one change, Anmolpreet Singh misses out after having a good debut. Goes onto say, they spoke about basics of cricket and what they should work on. Mentions it was not a big talking discussion. Goes onto say they would hope to get things right in this game.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, is up for a chat. He says that they will bowl first. Mentions that it worked for them earlier and hopes the same formula works for them now. Mentions that they are just focusing on the basics and it is a different challenge today but they are confident and ready to face the challenge. Informs that they are unchanged.
TOSS - The two skippers, Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle for the flip of the coin. Rohit Sharma flips the coin and Eoin Morgan calls heads. The umpire confirms that it is heads and Kolkata have won toss. They have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden are inspecting the deck. Morrison says that Abu Dhabi is as hot as ever. Hayden jokes that it is absolutely a paradise for fast bowlers. Mentions that the breeze is coming nicely. It's a bit grassy. Informs that spinners do take 40 percent of wickets here and the breeze and the size of the boundary are few reasons for spinners being successful here. Informs that batters might have a tough time.
Dinesh Karthik is up for a chat. He says that the consistent length the bowlers bowled was very impressive and the way their batters batted showed their intent throughout. Mentions that it is a crucial game for them and a win here will push them ahead to perform better and it will put them in a very interesting spot in the table. States that the Mumbai side has a lot of skill and a lot of players from their team are playing the T20 World Cup as well and thus the confidence is high for them. Mentions that if they can play like what they played against Bangalore, it will be very good.
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have been Mumbai's pillars and without them the team does look vulnerable. They'd be hoping for them to come back in the playing 11 in this match as Trent Boult, a day ahead of the match, stated that they were rested as a 'precautionary measure'.
In their last 13 meetings, Mumbai has come out on top 12 times. Kolkata does have a stiffer challenge in front of them compared to what they had against Bangalore.
The five-time champions, Mumbai didn't have the best of starts in the second phase of the Indian T20 League as they lost their match against Chennai. On the other hand, Kolkata demolished the Bangalore side with a stunning performance as they bundled them out for just 92 runs and won the match with 10 overs still left in the game. Mumbai are occupying the fourth spot in the points table while Kolkata are at sixth. A win here will see them level points with Mumbai. So who will it be? We shall find out. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
