Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right! Chennai have got a massive score on the board. However, the track looks superb for batting. Mumbai have a strong batting unit but it is not going to be easy. Early wickets will be key for Chennai. Let's see which way the game goes. Chase coming your way shortly.
Moeen Ali is down for a chat. He says that the conditions are good and they batted well. Adds that they have to take the conditions into account and play accordingly. Says that Rayudu played an amazing knock when the situation was tricky. Adds that they will look to take early wickets as Mumbai has a strong batting lineup.
Mumbai opted to bowl first after winning the toss and Boult with a wicket in the first over proved the decision right as he got rid of Gaikwad. However, after that, the bowlers were spanked all over the park. It was Pollard's 2-wicket over that brought them back in the game. But they failed to apply the pressure after Pollard was taken off as Rayudu smashed the other bowlers all over the park. Bumrah was taken apart in his 4 overs as he gave away 56 for his 1 wicket. Boult and Dhawal too weren't spared. And now, their batters have a big target to scale.
The start for Chennai wasn't a good one as one of their in-form openers was dismissed for just 4, in the first over. However, Faf continued his form and so did Moeen. The southpaw took the aggressive route and took the bowlers on. The duo added 108 between them with Moeen getting dismissed in the 11th over after getting to his half ton. Faf too reached the milestone but soon joined Ali in the pavilion. Suresh Raina got out without doing much and 112 for 1 soon became 116 for 4. If Mumbai thought they can now force Chennai on the back foot, they were wrong. Rayudu walked in and went bang, bang. He got to his 50 in just 20 balls, with the help of 5 gigantic sixes. And he kept going. His 27-ball 72 has powered Chennai well over 200.
Take a bow, Rayudu! What a sensational finish from him. 82 from the final 5 overs and Chennai have put on a mountain of a total. What a brilliant effort from them. They didn't start well and got going. They lost track again but Rayudu has finished things in a blazing style for them.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dropped and four! That sums up Mumbai's effort in the last few overs! Short and wide outside off. Ambati Rayudu cuts it aerially and it should have been an easy catch at deep point. The fielder drops it and the ball rolls to the fence. CHENNAI END AT 218 FOR 4!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor ball and punished! Full toss, outside off. Rayudu moves across the line and pulls it over the square leg fence.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled. Full and wide outside off. Ambati Rayudu comes down the track looking to go big but misses. Can he finish well here?
19.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent bowling this. Full and wide outside off. Jadeja smacks it long on for just a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full and way outside off. Left alone. Wide given by the umpire.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker, outside off. Rayudu drills it down to long on for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Jadeja miscues it to deep mid-wicket for one.
What will Rohit do now? He has got a few options for the 20th over. Pollard, Dhawal and Neesham. Who will Hitman trust? He has gone with Dhawal Kulkarni here.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on off. Clipped to deep square leg for one. Bumrah ends at 4-0-56-1. Yes, you read that right.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Such is the format of T20 cricket! Even the best death bowler is going for plenty! Full ball, on the pads. Ravindra Jadeja flicks it down to the fine leg fence. That brings up 200 for Chennai.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on the stumps. Rayudu can't get under and it chips it towards long on for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Clipped away to deep square leg for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off. Ambati Rayudu miscues his slog and the ball goes wide of long on. One run is taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on off. Jadeja pushes it to long on and brings Rayudu on strike.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and way down the leg side. Wided as Ravindra Jadeja leaves it alone.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Outstanding, outrageous, extraordinary! Call it whatever you want, it still won't do justice! Fuller ball, on off. Ambati Rayudu makes room for himself and carves it all the way over the fence at cover.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? Bumrah it is. Hasn't been his evening so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, down the leg side. Rayudu misses his flick. Wided.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR RAYUDU! What an innings this has been! Absolute carnage! Length ball, on off. Rayudu makes room for himself and thumps it to the long off fence.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched and that takes him to 49! Shorter ball, on the stumps. Ambati Rayudu pulls it over the square leg fence.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on off. Ravindra Jadeja clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the stumps. Rayudu comes down the track and clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is drilled down to long off.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where he wanted but that adds 4 runs to his tally! Full ball, on off. Ambati Rayudu frees his arms looking to go through the off side. Ends up getting inside edge to the fine leg fence. 21 from that over.
16.6 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND A SIX! SIX! Dismissed from his presence! Bumrah bowls a length ball, outside off. Ambati Rayudu clears his front leg and deposits it over the cover fence. That brings up the 50 run stand between these two. No ball as Bumrah has overstepped. Free hit coming up.
Who will bowl the 18th now? Pollard? Neesham? Dhawal? Or will Rohit go to Boult and ask him to break this stand. Trent Boult it is.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Well bowled. Full one, on the off stump. All that Rayudu can do is work it wide of deep square leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, on off. Jadeja runs it to short third man for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and way down the leg side. Ravindra Jadeja misses his flick. Wided.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch of Jadeja! Shorter ball, off. Ravindra Jadeja waits for it and runs it between the keeper and short third man for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on off. Rayudu drills it to wide long on for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker, on the pads. Clipped away to deep square leg for one. That brings Ambati Rayudu on strike.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the 17th over.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh ho! This is even bigger and better! Length ball, on off, Rayudu once again comes down the track and smokes it miles in the air. The ball goes way over the sight screen for a maximum.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not if Ambati Rayudu keeps batting like that! Rayudu comes down the track and takes it on the full. Deposits it over the mid-wicket fence.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker, outside off. Pushed to extra cover for one. Can Dhawal Kulkarni finish well here?
15.4 overs (1 Run) Digs this one shorter, on the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja offers no shot and the umpire calls it a wide.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, on the stumps. Rayudu backs away to the leg side and runs it to short third man. Just a single again.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on off. Jadeja waits for it and then flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the off. Rayudu clips it to long on for one.
