Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Lungi Ngidi is back on.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Krunal Pandya looks to pull it away but gets the bottom edge. The ball rolls to the off side and they take on.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is even bigger! Fuller ball, on the stumps. Pollard smokes it over long on. 105 needed in 42.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the fielder! Fuller ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard carves it over the leaping deep cover fielder for a maximum.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard gets the inside edge while looking to cut it.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MASSIVE! That was hit with some power! Fires one, on the stumps. Kieron Pollard gives himself room and smokes it cover fence.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, down the leg side. Swept away to fine leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Calling that a drop would be harsh on Jadeja! Fuller ball, on off. Pollard hits it like a rocket down the ground. The ball goes through Jadeja's hands but there is a straight long on to keep it down to one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker, right on the stumps. Pollard comes down the track and clips it to deep mid-wicket for one. 125 needed in 48. The required rate is over 15 now.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wider outside off. Krunal ends up slicing it to deep point for one.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball, Krunal crashes it to deep cover. Ravindra Jadeja runs across, dives and keeps it down to a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slower bouncer, outside off. Krunal Pandya swings hard at it but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Krunal goes for the pull but misses.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stunning stroke! Length ball, on off. Krunal hits it through the line, all the way over long off.
Shardul Thakur is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, pushed to long on for one. Just 3 singles from the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around middle, punched down to long on for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Pressure is behind applied. Full and just outside off, Krunal drives it hard but finds the cover fielder.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Krunal tries to reverse sweep. He decides that way too early. Jadeja smartly bowls it on the pad. Krunal tries to adjust and sweep but fails to make a proper connection. It takes the toe end and rolls near the keeper.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, Krunal comes down the track and punches it to mid off.
