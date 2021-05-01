Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Eased to long off for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flatter, on the stumps. Rayudu defends it back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! That has gone in the second tier! Shorter ball, on the stumps. Ambati Rayudu rocks back in his crease and pulls it deep over the square leg fence.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and wider, outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, lands on leg and turns down the leg side. Jadeja misses his flick and the umpire calls it a wide.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short and wide outside off. Jadeja goes for the cut but misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Rayudu clips it down to fine leg for one.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai were motoring along well but Mumbai have pulled things back in the last few overs. First, Jasprit Bumrah got Moeen Ali and then Kieron Pollard struck on consecutive balls to send back Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina. They are new batsmen in the middle who are very much capable to finish the innings on a high. But Mumbai have a strong death bowling unit. It should be an interesting finish to this innings.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Around off on a length, it is tucked through mid-wicket for one. Another good over from Pollard. Should've had another wicket but Pollard failed to hold on.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, played back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing, brilliant from Rayudu. Another length ball, this is just outside off, Rayudu punches it through covers, hits it wide of deep cover and bags a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Chance! Put down? Yes. Pollard, one of the best fielders going around. That should've benn taken. A slower one from him. Good length and around off, Jadeja just checks his shot. It lobs to the left of the bowler and it goes slowly. Pollard goes that side, gets hands to hit but fails to hold on.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! What happened there! Pollard slips this one way down the leg side.
Review time! Ravindra Jadeja has reviewed this LBW decision. Nothing on the Ultra Edge but it is pitching outside leg. Will be not out.
13.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg. Jadeja survives. A length ball on the pads, Jadeja looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. A big, big appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Jadeja goes for the review quickly. Replays roll in. Ultra Edge shows nothing. Ball Tracker time. It is pitched outside leg. So, Jadeja is safe. Good use of the review.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish! A tight over. Just 2 from it. Mumbai building the pressure now. On middle and leg, Jadeja goes down for the sweep. Fails to connect and is hit on the pad.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flat and around middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, punched well but straight to the cover fielder.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Jadeja looks to flick but misses. Not given wide. Jadeja asks why. Gets no response from the umpire.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and around middle, Rayudu punches it to long on to get off the mark.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadeja clips it to fine leg and opens his account.
Chennai are in a spot of bother, who do they turn to now? Ravindra Jadeja it is. Also, Rahul Chahar is back on. 2-0-20-0 for him so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one for Pollard. He is turning it on for Mumbai here. Raina has been sent packing for just 2. What an over. Fuller ball around middle, Raina looks to power it over the deep mid-wicket fence but he fails to time it as well as he would've liked. Ends up hitting it high in the air and straight to Krunal at deep mid-wicket. Brilliant over from Pollard and a superb decision from Rohit to give the ball to him.
Will we see MS Dhoni come up the order? No, here comes Ambati Rayudu.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Faf du Plessis has been removed now. It is Pollard who has provided them the big wicket. A lovely slower one from him. It is outside off, Faf du Plessis moves inside the crease and looks to scoop. He though ends up miscuing it high in the air towards short fine leg. De Kock and Bumrah both try to catch but Bumrah manages to hold on. Could've been a collision there but Bumrah managed to hold on.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for an easy single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR DU PLESSIS! His amazing form in the Indian T20 League continues. A length ball on the pads, he flicks it to deep square leg and gets to the other end. His 20th fifty in the tournament.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Raina is up and running! Pollard bangs it short and bowls it on middle. Raina pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on the pads from Pollard. It is flicked to deep square leg for one.
Will Neesham get another one after going for 18 in his last one? No, here comes Kieron Pollard.
10.6 overs (0 Run) No surprises here, a bouncer to welcome Raina. He does well to negotiate it.
Suresh Raina walks out in the middle now.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Jasprit Bumrah gets the big wicket of Moeen Ali! Shorter ball, on off. Moeen Ali sways across the line and looks to run it down to third man. But the ball goes Quinton de Kock, who takes a good catch.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is drilled away to sweeper cover.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh this is excellent by du Plessis! Full ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis runs it between the keeper and short third man for a boundary.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row! This is outrageous hitting! Shorter ball, on the stumps. Faf du Plessis pulls it to the mid-wicket fence.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Even Bumrah is not safe against this onslaught! Length ball, on the stumps. Faf du Plessis gets into position and nails it over the mid-wicket fence. 100-run stand is up between the two.
