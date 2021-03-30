Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah might be in quarantine but the fast bowler is leaving no stone unturned to get into the groove ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Bumrah missed the last two Tests and the whole white-ball leg against England as he had taken leave for his marriage. He married sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan on March 15.

Bumrah has begun preparations for the IPL 2021 while in quarantine and he shared a glimpse of his workout routine on Tuesday.

"Quarantining and getting those reps in," Bumrah tweeted.

Quarantining and getting those reps in pic.twitter.com/FZZeNEei5K — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 30, 2021

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), and Suryakumar Yadav joined the the Mumbai Indians squad.

Promoted

"Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit. And now, that role is over and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead," said Suryakumar in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2021 will kick off from April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.