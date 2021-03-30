Mumbai Indians Sweat It Out Ahead IPL 2021. See Pics
Some Mumbai Indians players, including Arjun Tendulkar, took part in a gruelling training session.
Mumbai Indians shared pictures from their training session on Tuesday
The pics featured Arjun Tendulkar, Jayant Yadav and Anmolpreet Singh
MI will start their campaign with the season-opener against RCB
IPL 2021 is set to begin next month and most teams have begun their preparations for the tournament. Mumbai Indians (MI), too, have gone into practice mode, with the defending champions hitting the field for a gruelling training session. "The H.U.S.T.L.E. is on", screamed the official Twitter handle of the five-time IPL champions on Tuesday, with a set of photographs from the day's training. The pics show bowler Jayant Yadav, all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar and batsman Anmolpreet Singh practicing as the team's director of cricket operations, Zaheer Khan keeps an eye on the proceedings.
The H.U.S.T.L.E. is #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ImZaheer @iamanmolpreet28 pic.twitter.com/lSBw58pg4c- Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 30, 2021
Sitting next to Zaheer, the team's batting coach Robin Singh seems to be engrossed in his mobile phone.
Some more photographs from the session show Chris Lynn stretching and then doing some batting practice.
Fans seem to be missing Jasprit Bumrah in the pictures, with one user tweeting: "Where is boom Boom (sic), and another following soon after with the tweet: "Where is Boooomraah ??? (sic)"
Where is boom Boom- R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 30, 2021
Where is Boooomraah ???- Lgsh (@stLogesh) March 30, 2021
A few fans also had a word of advice for Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun.
"Make Arjun play against RCB. Hit the deck left armer. Virat Having Weakness against left armers. Let's try him. (sic)" tweeted one user.
Make Arjun Play against RCB- (@aravinthdhoni11) March 30, 2021
Hit The Deck Left armer
Virat Having Weakness Against Left armers
Let's try him
Another fan suggested that Zaheer should take care of Arjun.
"Hope Zaheer can take care of his fellow leftie Arjun. He is gonna be an interesting element in MI this year. So excited to watch his game."
Hope zak can take care about his fellow leftie Arjun .- Mumbai Indians Fans Ra Ikkada (@mitelugufc) March 30, 2021
He is gonna be an interesting element in MI this year so excited to watch his game
On Monday, MI skipper Rohit Sharma joined the squad. A video on the official Twitter handle showed a car with Rohit sitting inside, entering the hotel.
Rohit was part of the Indian ODI team that beat England 2-1 in the three-match series.
Where is RO Here we GO! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ImRo45 https://t.co/epbgkGM3at pic.twitter.com/GCVeKrKr3P- Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2021
Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav - the other MI players who were part of the Indian team - too joined the squad on Monday.
MI will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener on April 9 in Chennai.