Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in match number 24 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Delhi on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have won just two matches out of five in the tournament so far and are currently placed fourth on the IPL 2021 points table. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals too have two wins from five games but Mumbai are ahead on the points table thanks to a better net run-rate. The five-time IPL champions were outplayed by Punjab Kings in their previous fixture while Rajasthan Royals will be high on confidence after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With match winners on both sides, fans can except another high-scoring game on Thursday.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match will be played on April 29, Thursday.

Which stadium will host the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on ndtvsports.com

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)