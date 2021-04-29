MI vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021, MI vs RR live score: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals, at the Feroz Shah Kotla.
Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and elected to bowl vs Rajssthan Royals (RR) in their ongoing match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. Both teams have four points and are only separated by net run-rate on the points table. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been in fine touch this season but the middle-order has failed to click for the defending champions. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are struggling to find the right bowling combination. They conceded over 220 runs against Punjab Kings and failed to pick up a wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore while defending 178 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 15:08 (IST)Here are the playing XIsRajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur RahmanMumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
- 15:05 (IST)Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Ishan Kishan: Rohit SharmaAfter winning the toss, Rohit Sharma revealed that Nathan Coulter-Nile will play instead of Ishan Kishan for today's match.
- 15:01 (IST)Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowlMI captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl vs RR.
- 14:54 (IST)Two Sri Lanka legends meet!Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakarra have met at the venue, and are Sri Lankan legends, having playing together for many years. But today, they are rivals and associated with different teams.
.@MahelaJay & @KumarSanga2 are back in the middle! #ThrowbackThursday | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/dtzVgYgVdQ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2021
- 14:44 (IST)Pitch reportAccording to Ajit Agarkar, who works for the broadcasting team, the pitch has a good surface with a good grass covering. He also revealed that it is constant being watered by the groundsmen due to the heat, and could get a bit tacky.
- 14:40 (IST)Nitin Menon pulls out of IPL 2021Indian umpire Nitin Menon has pulled out of IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. It has been learnt that Menon, a resident of Indore, has left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for COVID-19. Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires.Meanwhile, Australian official Paul Reiffel has also pulled out due to the Australian government imposing a travel ban from India in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.
- 14:37 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other in 24 IPL matches, and are equal with 12 wins each!
- 14:20 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Match 24, from the Feroz Shah Kotla. Mumbai Indians face Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2021 fixture, and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways and get their title defence back on track. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!