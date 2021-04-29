Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and elected to bowl vs Rajssthan Royals (RR) in their ongoing match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. Both teams have four points and are only separated by net run-rate on the points table. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been in fine touch this season but the middle-order has failed to click for the defending champions. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are struggling to find the right bowling combination. They conceded over 220 runs against Punjab Kings and failed to pick up a wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore while defending 178 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

