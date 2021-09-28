Mumbai Indians suffered a 54-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the defending champions are now languishing at the seventh place on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit had won four matches in the first half of the T20 league but they have lost all their three matches in the UAE leg of the tournament. Apart from captain Rohit and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, none of the other batters have managed to put in a noteworthy contribution. Mumbai Indians are set to take on Punjab Kings in the second match of the double header on Tuesday and they will be looking to shuffle their playing XI and fans might see Jimmy Neesham replacing his countryman Adam Milne, who proved a touch too expensive against RCB.

Here are the names we think MI might include in their XI vs PBKS:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit was looking set a for a big one against RCB but failed to capitalise on the start. He will be looking to once again provide MI with a good start.

Quinton de Kock: The South Africa wicketkeeper-batter has been in fine touch and Mumbai Indians will be hoping he continues his good run in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav: The flamboyant right-hander is short of runs in the UAE leg of IPL and will be keen to put in a solid show with the bat. Yadav needs to contribute to gain confidence ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan too is short of runs but after their defeat to RCB, Rohit asserted that they want the youngster to play his natural game and he is expected to get another chance.

Kieron Pollard: The West Indies all-rounder played a cameo against KKR in a losing cause and has failed twice with the bat after that. Pollard will be key for MI against Punjab Kings.

Jimmy Neesham: Neesham's inclusion might work for Mumbai Indians who are lacking firepower in the middle-order. The New Zealand all-rounder can also chip in with the ball, if needed.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik was included in the Mumbai Indians playing XI against RCB but he only managed to score three runs. He will be keen to get some runs under his belt and help MI qualify for the play-offs.

Anukul Roy: Krunal Pandya has failed to get going with the bat and MI might include young left-arm spinner Anukul Roy in their XI against PBKS.

Rahul Chahar: The leg spinner has proved to be a touch too expensive and MI would want him to keep the runs down in the middle overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: The ace India pacer picked up two wickets in an over against RCB and helped MI to restrict them under 180. Bumrah will be key against a star-studded PBKS batting line-up.

Trent Boult: The left-arm New Zealand pacer bowled well against RCB and will be looking to provide early wickets to MI when they take on PBKS on Tuesday.