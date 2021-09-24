Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakh," read an official IPL statement.

The rest of the members of the KKR playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their individual match fee.

Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 74 and 53 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

With this win, KKR have climbed to the fourth spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians have slipped to the sixth.

Before the match, KKR had a dismal record against MI, registering just six wins in a total of 28 games, but Iyer and Tripathi helped the franchise turn around their fortunes.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock's 55-run knock helped Mumbai Indians post 155/6 against KKR in the allotted 20 overs. For KKR, Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson took two wickets each.

KKR will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.