IPL 2021, MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl Against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back from a three-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Sharjah.
A wounded Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against a tough challenge when they take on defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 46 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirate (UAE). Rishabh Pant-led DC lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three wickets and will aim to regain their winning touch. MI, on the other hand, have endured a tough second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE with skipper Rohit Sharma often found wanting with his selection dilemmas in crunch fixtures. DC are second in the IPL points table with eight wins in 11 games while MI have fallen down to the sixth spot with six defeats in 11 matches so far. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirate (UAE):
- 15:02 (IST)DC Win Toss, Opt To Bowl !DC captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first against MI
- 14:56 (IST)Best Buds !Rohit and Dhawan unite before the game and have an early look at the pitch
- 14:55 (IST)Chilling Before The Game !Players from either teams chilling as toss time inches closer
- 14:51 (IST)A Focussed De Kock !Quinton de Kock hasn't really taken IPL 2021 by storm and will want to get going against DC today
- 14:48 (IST)DC On The Move !Team DC are on their way to the stadium
October 2, 2021
- 14:43 (IST)DC Will Look For A Win !MI are coming off from a win against PBKS by six wickets in their last game while DC were beaten by KKR by three wickets in their last IPL matchCan expect this to be an enthralling game
- 14:39 (IST)Hello And Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Match 46 between DC and MI in IPL 2021The small Sharjah cricket ground will be a good hunting ground for stroke-makers on either sides and the match is expected to go the distanceSo sit back and enjoy as we bring you the Live Updates