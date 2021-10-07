Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Aim Top-Four Finish, Take On Rajasthan Royals In Sharjah
IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to get the better of Rajasthan Royals and boost their playoffs hopes
KKR vs RR IPL Score: KKR are fourth on the points table while Rajasthan Royals are seventh.© BCCI/IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to boost their chances of making it to the playoffs as they take on Rajasthan Royals in match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Thursday. KKR are coming into this game with a six-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad while Rajasthan Royals were blown away in their previous fixture by the defending champions Mumbai Indians. KKR are currently tied on 12 points with Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2021 points table but they occupy the fourth spot thanks to their superior net run-rate. As for Rajasthan Royals their big defeat to Mumbai Indians has all but ended their hopes of making it to the playoffs this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Match 54, Indian Premier League, 2021, Oct 07, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
KKR
RR
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
% chance to win
KKR 57%
RR 43%
- 18:37 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live Updates of match 54 of IPL 2021 between KKR and RR scheduled to be played in SharjahKKR will be looking to boost their playoff hopes when they take on Sanju Samson-led RR sideSo tune in to an exciting game of T20 cricket we have on our hands
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and Indian Premier League Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.