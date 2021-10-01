Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL 2021

Chris Gayle , who represents PBKS, has pulled out of IPL 2021, citing "bubble fatigue".





"Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself," said Gayle in a statement issued by Punjab Kings.





"I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up."





Head coach Anil Kumble said the team respects his decision.





"I've played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I've known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup," said Kumble.