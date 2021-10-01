IPL Live Score, KKR vs PBKS: Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Build On Fine Form Against Punjab Kings
IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score: KKR face PBKS in Match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, in Dubai on Friday.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming to build on their fine form against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday. KKR have been in excellent form in UAE, winning three of their last four games. The Eoin Morgan-led side are currently fourth in the IPL 2021 Points Table with five victories and six losses (10 points). Meanwhile, PBKS are sixth in the standings with four wins and seven defeats (eight points). The last time both these sides faced each other was in Match 21, with KKR winning by five wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Live Score Updates Between KKR vs PBKS, Straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- 17:50 (IST)KKR depart for stadium. See picsKKR took to social media to share some photos of their players leaving the team hotel. Here are the photos:
See you shortly, Dubai!— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 1, 2021
Most important Travel Accessory: A Comfortable Pillow!#KKRvPBKS #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #KKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Q3mnFIGgqa
- 17:39 (IST)Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL 2021Chris Gayle, who represents PBKS, has pulled out of IPL 2021, citing "bubble fatigue"."Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself," said Gayle in a statement issued by Punjab Kings."I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up."Head coach Anil Kumble said the team respects his decision."I've played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I've known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup," said Kumble.
- 17:28 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Friday's IPL 2021 game between KKR and PBKS in Dubai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket!