RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Look To Revive Campaign, Face Rajasthan Royals In Delhi
RR vs SRH IPL live score 2021: Kane Williamson will look to change SunRisers Hyderabad's fortunes as they face Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday.
RR vs SRH live score: SunRisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of IPL 2021.© BCCI/IPL
SunRisers Hyderabad will take the field under their new captain Kane Williamson when they face Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday. SRH removed David Warner as their captain for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the franchise lost five out of six games this season. Williamson now has the responsibility of reviving SRH's campaign but he will have his task cut out against a talented Rajasthan Royals outfit. SRH are currently last on the IPL 2021 points table while RR are seventh with two wins from six matches. Rajasthan Royals lost their previous fixture by seven wickets to Mumbai Indians while SunRisers Hyderabad were outplayed by Chennai Super Kings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 28 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
Match 28, Indian Premier League, 2021, May 02, 2021
- 14:21 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 28 of the Indian Premier League. It will be SunRisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals. On Saturday, SRH announced that they have appointed Kane Williamson as their skipper for the rest of the IPL 2021 after a poor start to the tournament under the leadership of David Warner.
