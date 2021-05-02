Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both sides will be aiming for a win, with PBKS outside the playoff spots. Led by KL Rahul, Punjab are currently fifth in the league table, with three wins and four defeats. Rahul has been in good form for his team, and leads the Orange Cap race with 331 runs from seven games. On the other hand, Delhi are in top form, and in second position in the IPL 2021 Points Table, with five victories and two losses. Avesh Khan has been in good form this year and is second in the Purple Cap race with 13 wickets. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan (311) and Prithvi Shaw (269) are also third and fourth in the Orange Cap race. (LIVE SCORECARD)

