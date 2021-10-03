Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Sharma pushes it to long on for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Garg works it to long on for a single now.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed to long off.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Garg pushes it past covers for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Pushed to covers.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Sharma hits it to long on for one.
Strategic Time-Out! Kolkata are well and truly ahead in this game and Hyderabad desperately need a good partnership to get back into this game! Hyderabad would hope that their youngsters at the crease will take them to safer shores by batting deep into the innings!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Sharma works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Worked to fine leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Dropped! Tossed up, on off. Garg hits it straight back to the bowler. Shakib Al Hasan sticks his right hand out. The ball hits his hands and pops it. He gets his hand to it again but drops it in the end.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Sharma pushes it to long on for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Worked to mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to long on for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Priyam Garg works it to long off for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Abhishek Sharma eases it to long off to collect a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but the umpire says no. Fuller in length, turning in late. Abhishek Sharma looks to defend but he misses and gets hit on the pads.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma reaches out and taps it to backward point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Priyam Garg turns it to deep square leg for a run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Priyam Garg hangs back and blocks this one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Priyam Garg drags it to long off for a single.
Abhishek Sharma walks out to bat.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! This is a huge moment in this game and Shakib Al Hasan has sent back Hyderabad's captain, courtesy of some excellent piece of fielding! Tossed up, on middle. Kane Williamson turns it to the right of the bowler and looks to steal a run. Shakib Al Hasan runs there, collects the ball cleanly and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. Williamson is short of his crease and he has to depart!
Is that a run out? Yup, Kane Williamson is short of the crease!
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on middle. Kane Williamson turns it to wide of long on for a couple.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Kane Williamson prods forward to block it.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! Loopy ball, around off. Priyam Garg pushes it to cover and takes a quick run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Priyam Garg blocks it out.
Shakib Al Hasan comes in the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kane Williamson showing his range of strokes now! Good-length ball, around off. Williamson stays back and guides it past the third man fielder for another boundary. What a way to end the Powerplay! Hyderabad are 35/2.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Length ball, on off. Kane Williamson shimmies down and drives it past cover for a boundary. He timed it so nicely!
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. Kane Williamson cuts it behind square on the off side to collect a couple of runs.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CLASSY! Good-length ball, just outside off. Kane Williamson stays back and cuts hard through the cover region for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Kane Williamson skips down and flashes hard but finds Shakib Al Hasan at covers who does well to stop the ball as it was travelling.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Williamson gets hold off it! Back of a length, outside off. Kane Williamson hangs back and punches it past cover for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 51/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.