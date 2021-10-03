Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Hyderabad did not have the biggest of targets on the board and it was always going to be difficult to defend it. Holder got a wicket at the top and Khan took an early wicket. But Gill and Rana put on a good stand in the middle overs. Kaul sent back Gill and Holder dismissed Rana but the game was done by then. If they had a bigger score on the board, their bowling would have given Kolkata a tougher fight. Malik was very impressive as he bowled quite fast and made things difficult for the batters. His figures of 0/27 do not do justice to his performance in this game.
A really good show by Kolkata. They did lose Iyer early but Gill played a brilliant knock to make sure that there were no further hiccups. He fell after getting his fifty and Rana fell after laboring to 25 runs but the job on hand was almost done by then. Morgan and Karthik finished things off after that. But they would be disappointed that they did not finish the game earlier and took it in the final over.
Two points for Kolkata and they move closer to a playoff birth! There is one spot up for grabs and there are currently 4 teams battling out for it. So, this game and these two points mean a lot to Kolkata. Hyderabad, on the other, were once again let down by their batting.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! That is it! Kolkata win the match by 6 wickets! Kaul bangs it into the deck, around off. Dinesh Karthik stays back and pulls it over mid-wicket to seal the game with a boundary!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Eoin Morgan cuts it to sweeper cover to take a run! Kolkata are just 1 run away now!
19.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Dinesh Karthik turns it to square leg for a run. Eoin Morgan looks for the second run but was sent back by Karthik.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Dinesh Karthik hits it hard but finds Kane Williamson at mid off.
Siddarth Kaul comes back on to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker, outside off. Dinesh Karthik digs it out to point and takes a quick run! Just 3 runs needed now!
18.5 overs (1 Run) In the air, but just short of the fine leg fielder! Short ball, down leg. Eoin Morgan looks to pull but he gets a top edge and the ball goes to Umran Malik on the bounce! A single taken!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Dinesh Karthik chips it to long on for a run.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will release some pressure off Kolkata! Back of a length, outside off. Dinesh Karthik hangs back and cuts it past point for a boundary.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Good-length ball, on off. Dinesh Karthik skips down and pushes it to cover!
18.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Dinesh Karthik blocks it out.
Eoin Morgan walks out now. Also, a bowling change for Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Nitish Rana's struggle at the crease comes to an end! Holder hurls a slower ball, on a length, outside off. Rana looks to heave it away over deep mid-wicket but it goes off the top edge and the ball lobs up in the air towards the left of the batter. Wriddhiman Saha calls for it and runs forward to take the catch.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker, around off. Nitish Rana squeezes it out back to the bowler.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air, but just over the deep mid-wicket fielder! Back of a length, around off. Nitish Rana pulls hard but does not middle it and the ball goes over Rashid Khan there and goes into the fence.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, shorter in length, around leg. Dinesh Karthik swivels and works it to fine leg for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Nitish Rana cuts it deep point and takes a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, around off. Dinesh Karthik pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Jason Holder comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Dinesh Karthik pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Dinesh Karthik announces himself by playing a cracking shot! Length ball, around off. Karthik prods and drives it back past the bowler and into the long off fence.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Nitish Rana guides it to third man for a run.
Who will bat now? Dinesh Karthik it is.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shubman Gill's innings comes to an end as Siddarth Kaul strikes for Hyderabad! He serves a slower ball, fuller in length, on middle. Shubman Gill looks to flick it but he gets a leading edge and the ball loops up in the air towards Jason Holder at long on who gulps it down!
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full length and on off. Gill defends it to cover.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Rana flicks it over mid-wicket for a run.
15.6 overs (1 Run) In the air, SAFE! Loopy ball, on off. Rana lifts it towards long on. The ball meets the fielder in the deep on a bounce. They take one.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Down the ground. Full and on middle. Rana drives it down the ground. The ball races away to the boundary at long on.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Touch short and on middle. Gill pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Gill defends it on the leg side.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Gill blocks it back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Quicker and on the pads. Gill flicks it to deep square leg. The batters collect a brace before the fielder cuts it out.
