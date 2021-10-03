Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... The Run Chase ...
Right then. Kolkata dominated with the ball. Now, the onus is on their batters to chase down the target of 116 runs, to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Will Hyderabad be able to spoil their party? To find out, do join us for the chase on the other side.
Tim Southee says that the wicket is interesting and the ball is stopping a bit. Adds that he spent a bit of time after the WTC final and it is nice to be a part of this competition. Says that he had a couple of camps back in New Zealand and kept himself fit. Finishes by saying that it is a tough surface so he hopes that they a good start in the Powerplay.
It was a good day for the bowlers. Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi set the tone early on, by taking two wickets in quick succession. Shakib Al Hasan was excellent in the field and he got Williamson run out. The bowlers did well to stem up the run flow. They also kept chipping wickets at regular intervals, which put them ahead in the game. Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi all picked up a brace each.
The top-order struggle continued for Hyderabad. They lost Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over and soon Jason Roy departed as well. The skipper, Kane Williamson, then took Mavi for a ride and smacked 18 runs in his over. But he could not continue for long as he got run out. Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma had a job in their hands of taking their team to safer shores. The latter though slipped out instantly. Priyam Garg went on to smack a few runs but got skittled out, as he went for the big shot, which left his side at 70/5. Hyderabad were in all sorts of trouble and could not find any inspiration with the bat. The lower order came in and contributed a little. They ended with 115 for 8 on the scoreboard.
Kolkata were on top of their game with the ball. They look hungry for the victory and also the playoffs spot. Hyderabad never got going with the blade. Kane Williamson's decision of batting first did not work out well for them. The bowlers made it difficult for them to score runs freely.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to finish the innings! Back of a length, outside off. Kaul pumps it over covers. The ball runs to the fence. But this has been a brilliant show by Kolkata as they have restricted Hyderabad to 115 for 8!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is punched to long off.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Kaul cuts it to deep point for one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Kumar punches it to deep long off for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the pads. Kaul works it to the right of the bowler for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kumar pushes it past covers for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Whipped to long on for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on leg. Kaul works it towards mid-wicket for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Kaul looks to block but misses the ball.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Worked past mid-wicket for one.
Siddarth Kaul is the new man in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Khan departs! Full ball, on leg. Khan plays the helicopter shot again. The ball goes sailing in the air but Venkatesh Iyer takes it at long on.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is! Full ball, outside off. Khan swings his bat so hard that this looks like a reverse helicopter shot! This goes past deep cover and runs to the fence.
Shivam Mavi (3-0-22-1) is back into the attack.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle and off. Khan taps it to point for another single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Kumar pushes it to sweeper cover for a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Khan hangs back and cuts it to through point for another single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg. Kumar tucks it to square leg for a single.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks out to bat.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A nice little cameo by Samad comes to an end. Southee gets his second wicket. A length ball, on middle and off. Samad lifts it towards long on. He looks to clear the fence but does not get much distance on it. The fielder in the deep, Shubman Gill, catches it easily.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Khan flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Tim Southee (2-0-12-1) is back on.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again! This lad can pack a punch! Tossed up, on leg. Samad clears his front leg and launches it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smacked! Finally, Hyderabad get a maximum! Tossed up, on leg. Samad hits it over the long on fielder for a maximum.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Samad cuts it to the man at cover.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Khan works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Flicked past long on for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The big man goes and Hyderabad are in big trouble now! Tossed up, on off. Holder looks to go down the ground but gets more height than distance on it. Venkatesh Iyer gets across to his left from long and takes it. Rashid Khan walks out to bat now.
Strategic Time-Out! A brilliant show by Kolkata and they have a firm grip over the game at this point. Hyderabad need to play big strokes now if they are to get to a decent score on the board. Otherwise, it may be a cakewalk for Kolkata.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Tossed up, outside off. Jason Holder drives it to deep cover to collect a run. Another excellent over from Sunil Narine as he concedes just 1 run off it! He finishes with figures of (4-0-12-0).
15.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Jason Holder pushes it to cover off the front foot.
15.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter ball, just outside off. Jason Holder looks to poke at it but the ball zips past his outside edge.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Jason Holder defends it out.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Tossed up, around off. Jason Holder looks to play across the line and he gets a leading edge towards cover.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, on middle. Jason Holder stays back and turns it to the leg side.
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 115/8. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.