Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Rana hangs back and defends it out. 5 runs coming off it. Gill is turing the game around at the moment.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full length and on off. Gill nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill continues his good run in the Indian T20 League. He reaches his FIFTY in some style. A length ball, on off. Gill hangs back and gets on top of the bounce. He pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Gill comes across and tucks it to mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rana pushes it to cover for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, angled into the batter, on middle and leg. Rana looks to flick it away. The ball takes the inner half and lands in front of the batter.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Gill flicks it to square leg.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Gill hangs back and blocks it out.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Rana pushes it through cover for a run.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Rana gets going now. Full and on the pads. Rana gets low and reverse-sweeps it through point for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Flatter and on off. Gill pushes it to mid off for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Gill blocks it back to the bowler.
Change. Rashid Khan (2-0-9-1) is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Full length and on off. Rana hangs back and defends it out watchfully.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Rana defends it back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, way outside off. Rana looks to chase it but misses. It has been a bit difficult for him to get bat on ball.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Gill nudges it to square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Back of a length, on off. Gill hangs back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. A full-length ball, on the pads. Gill hangs back and flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. Suddenly, Gill has found his rhythm.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill mistimes the pull and the ball goes towards deep mid-wicket. The batters cross for a single! 53 runs needed from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG! Short of a length, outside off. Shubman Gill pulls it in front of square and the ball races away to the deep mid-wicket fence!
11.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Nitish Rana looks to defend but he gets an inside edge and the ball rolls away to fine leg. A single taken!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Holder bangs it into the deck, on middle. Shubman Gill miscues his pull towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length, around off. Shubman Gill steps out and hits it wide of long on to collect a boundary.
Jason Holder is back into the attack.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Nitish Rana guides it to third man for one.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely footwork from Gill! Tossed up, on middle. Shubman Gill shimmies down and whips it to the vacant deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Shubman Gill pushes it to extra cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A tad short, outside off. Nitish Rana cuts it late towards short third man for a quick run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved! Flatter ball, on off. Nitish Rana looks to sweep yet again but he gets an underedge onto his pads.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, on middle. Nitish Rana gets down and sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Nitish Rana gets low and looks to play the switch hit but he misses.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 116, are 91/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.