Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TOP SHOT! Floated, around off. Abdul Samad frees his arms and sends it sailing over long off for a biggie!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off. Abdul Samad blocks it out.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Jason Holder tucks it to square leg for a run.
Review time! Eoin Morgan takes it upstairs for an LBW review. The on field decision is not out. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the ball is missing the wickets. Jason Holder survives. Kolkata lose their review.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! NOT OUT! Tossed up, outside off. Jason Holder gets low and looks to paddle it to fine leg but he misses and gets hit high on the pads. Kolkata's players appeal but the umpire turns it down. Eoin Morgan opts for a review but they lose it as the Ball Tracker shows that the ball was going over the stumps.
Jason Holder walks out now.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Priyam Garg has to walk back now! Tossed up, around off. Priyam Garg looks to slog sweep but it goes off the top edge. The ball goes towards Rahul Tripathi at deep mid-wicket who does not make any mistake.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Priyam Garg pushes it back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off. Abdul Samad gets behind the line and defends it out.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A tad short, outside off. Priyam Garg cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Priyam Garg blocks it out.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Priyam Garg reaches out and cuts hard but finds the backward point fielder.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Abdul Samad lofts it to long on, on the bounce. A single taken!
13.1 overs (1 Run) A tad short, outside off. Priyam Garg cuts it to deep point for a run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle. Priyam Garg goes back in his crease and turns it wide of long on for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Abdul Samad hits it towards Shubman Gill at long on for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on middle. Priyam Garg drills it to long on for a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Priyam Garg blocks it out.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Priyam Garg breaks the shackles! Tossed up, on off. Garg dances down the track and smacks it over long on for a maximum!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Abdul Samad punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Garg works it to short fine leg. Dot ball.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Samad works it to long on for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Garg pulls it to deep square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Abdul Samad works it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Darted around off. Samad blocks it out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Garg works it to long on for one.
Varun Chakravarthy (1-0-1-0) comes back to bowl.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is punched down to long on.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on off. Tapped past covers for a single. Samad is off the mark.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Samad punches it nicely to covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Samad pushes it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but turned down! Loopy ball, on leg. Samad leans forward and looks to defend it but misses. The ball hits him high on the back leg. Shakib Al Hasan puts in an appeal, but the umpire says no. Going down leg.
Abdul Samad walks out to bat.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Another one falls and Kolkata are well and truly on the top! Sharma comes down the track so Shakib Al Hasan shortens his length a bit and fires one outside off. Sharma has a wild swing but misses. Dinesh Karthik does the rest behind the stumps!
