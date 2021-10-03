Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! A length ball, outside off. Gill looks to push it to the off side. The ball takes the outside edge and goes past short third man. The ball races away to the fence.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. The ball nips in a bit. Gill leaves it alone.
Rahul Tripathi is the new man in.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Holder gets the breakthrough. Venkatesh Iyer could not continue his good form of the season. He has to depart on a single digit score of 8 runs. A length ball, on off. Iyer looks to go big but does not connect well. The ball flies high in the air off the bottom of the bat. The ball goes towards mid off. Kane Williamson keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a good running catch.
4.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Gill works it to cover for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) JUST SHORT! A good effort in the deep by Abdul Samad. Back of a length, on off, Iyer stays back and pulls it towards deep square leg. Samad comes running forwards and attempts to grab the ball by diving forward but the ball lands short. They take one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, down leg. Iyer hangs back and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes to the left of the keeper off the thigh pads.
Jason Holder changes ends now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Punched down the ground for one.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. Iyer cits it. The man at backward point dives to his left, gets his hands to it and deflects it. The ball goes past point and they get a couple.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Iyer rocks back and blocks it out.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Flicked to short fine leg. WOW! That delivery touched the 150 kmph mark!
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Just past the fielder! Short ball, on leg. Gill goes for the pull but miscues it. The ball goes just past short mid-wicket and they get a couple.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to welcome the bowler! Short of a length, just outside off. Gill cuts it hard past point for a boundary.
Umran Malik comes into the attack now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Back of a length, angling away from the batter. Iyer has his feet glued to his crease as he looks to drive. The ball goes past the outside edge.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Iyer walks down the track so Kumar bowls it shorter and slower. Iyer hits it towards mid on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Iyer punches it to covers.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on leg. Iyer takes a step down the track and works it to mid on.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Iyer looks to drive but misses.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on the pads. Iyer clips it past mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and keeps it down to a couple.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Gill pulls it to the left of deep square leg. The fielder gets across and keeps it down to a couple.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Gill pushes it to point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Punched to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Length ball, on off. Gill looks to flick but gets the leading edge. Priyam Garg at short cover, dives to his left but the ball pops out of his hand.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious stroke! Full ball, on off. Gill takes a step down the track and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Iyer works it past square leg for one.
Jason Holder to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Gill takes a step down the track and blocks this one.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Punched to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball, lands outside off and shapes away. Gill leaves it alone.
0.3 over (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Iyer looks to block but gets the outside edge to covers. The batters take a quick single.
0.2 over (1 Run) Shubman Gill and Kolkata are off the mark! A length ball, on off. Gill pushes it through covers for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. The ball nips away a bit. Gill shoulders his arms and leaves it alone. Some movement straightaway for Kumar as expected.
