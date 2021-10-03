Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Priyam Garg walks out to bat.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Roy looked to go big, as he misses out on the Free-Hit chance. But this proved to be a costly one. Shivam Mavi gets himself into the wicket's coulmn. Mavi hurls a length ball, on off. Roy comes forward and looks to clear the infield. He lifts it towards mid off. Hoping the ball will go over the fielder, but he does not connect well. The ball chip straight to mid off where Tim Southee takes an easy catch above his head.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Roy could not make the most of the Free-Hit! Yorker length ball, on middle. Roy makes room and hits it back to the bowler. Excellent bowling by Shivam Mavi.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Another swing and a miss! On a length, outside off. Roy stays back and looks to drive it away but does not get any bat on ball. Oh no! The umpire signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free-Hit to follow.
3.2 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Good-length ball, outside off. Roy skips down the track. He looks to heave it away but misses. The ball ends up with the keeper.
3.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Williamson stays back and runs it down to third man. They take one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot! Tim Southee came back well in this over. On a length, around off. Roy stays back and pushes it to cover.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Roy defends it to the right of the bowler off the inner half. Southee dives to his right to make the stop.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full-length ball, on off. Roy drives it to mid off, but straight to the fielder.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much better from Roy. Two consecutive boundaries for him. Full length and on the pads. Roy comes forwards and flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball goes through the gap and into the boundary.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Jason Roy gets lucky this time. A full-length ball, around middle and leg. Roy swings hard at it. The ball takes the inside edge, scoots past the stumps and ends up in the boundary at fine leg.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Roy comes forward and pushes it towards mid off.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! A length ball, on off. Kane Williamson defends it to cover off the front foot. A solid start by Shivam Mavi.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Williamson plays it back to the bowler. Just 2 runs off the over yet.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! On a length, outside off. Roy hangs back and guides it towards third man. The batters cross for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Roy pushes it to point.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Williamson works it to the left of mid on for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full length and outside off. Kane Williamson reaches out and works it back to the bowler.
Shivam Mavi to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (3 Runs) Full and on off. Williamson pushes it past mid on. The batters pick three, before the fielder cuts it out. An eventful for by Tim Southee.
0.5 over (0 Run) A loud appeal for LBW but turned down! A length ball, on off. The ball nips in a bit. Kane Williamson hangs back and gets an inside edge onto the pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full length and on off. Kane Williamson works it to the off side.
0.3 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Kane Williamson defends it to cover.
Kane Williamson walks out to bat.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Tim Southee is off to a flying start. He gets the ball moving this time. A dream start for Kolkata. Wriddhiman Saha walks back on a golden duck. Southee hurls a length ball, on off. The ball nips in off the deck. Saha hangs back and ends up playing all around it. He gets rapped on the pads. Tim Southee puts in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Jason Roy has a word with Saha. But Saha does not go for the review and he walks off the pitch. Oh dear! Had Saha reviewed it, he would still be batting! Ball Tracker shows that the ball was going over the stumps!
0.1 over (1 Run) What a start! Southee starts with a length ball, down leg. Roy moves across and looks to flick it away. The ball goes towards mid on. Sunil Narine though misfields and the batters take a single.
We are set for the action! The players stride out to the middle. Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Roy take the crease. Tim Southee is all set to steam in. Here we go...
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, says that he is happy to bowl first. Adds that they played some good cricket in the last game and are happy to chase. Adds that he is hoping to score more runs with the bat. Further says that they have done a good job in the second phase of the competition. Informs that Tim Seifert misses out and Shakib Al Hasan comes in.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, is up for a chat. He says, they will bat first. It looks like a good surface. Mentions, it is an unfortunate position to be in, but as a team they want to make sure the boys get their chance to use this stage to develop. Ends by saying they have one change, Umran Malik comes in place of Sandeep Sharma.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik (In for Sandeep Sharma).
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan (In for Tim Seifert), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.
TOSS UPDATE - Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
Kolkata have all to play for as they have to win this game in order to stand a chance for making it to the playoffs. Their batting has fired in the tournament but it is their bowling which has been a touch inconsistent. Their captain, Eoin Morgan, has been short of runs and that has hampered their batting in the middle overs. Andre Russell getting injured at such a crucial juncture has not helped them either. Will we witness another masterclass from Venkatesh Iyer? Or will Hyderabad spoil Kolkata's party by handing them a defeat? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Hyderabad have had a season to forget as they have failed to announce themselves in the second leg of the Indian T20 League and they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Kane Williamson and his boys would be playing for pride now and they would be eager to finish on a high. Hyderabad have given chances to some of their young blood at the fag end of the competition in the form of Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg. Kolkata would be wary of the fact that Hyderabad have nothing to lose and they will come out all guns blazing, especially their young domestic Indian players.
Hello folks! A very warm welcome to game number 49 of the Indian T20 League where Kolkata will face Hyderabad. The race for the playoffs is heating up in UAE but this game sees a slightly different scenario as one team is well and truly out of the playoffs race while Kolkata are fighting hard and are ahead in the race, courtesy of a healthy net run rate. Having said that, this one is still a must-win game for Kolkata and they would be looking to give it their all.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.0 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 16/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.