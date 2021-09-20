Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single. Another tidy over from Kolkata, just two runs coming of it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row. On a length, angling across outside off, Baby stays back and plays it out from the inner half to the leg side.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on the pads. Baby looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes to square leg, Baby wants a run but Maxwell sends him back.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Baby tucks it on the leg side.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A gentle push to point from Maxwell for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length. Maxwell plays it back to the bowler. Unusual scenario for Maxwell now, he has to bat till the deep and take Bangalore to a respectable total.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, on a length. Baby sways away from it. Top over from Russell, two wickets and just a single from it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Baby shoulders arms to it.
Sachin Baby is the new batsman.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! SOUND OF TIMBER! A golden duck is handed to Mr 360. That's a body blow to Bangalore and Kolkata are going crazy. Andre Russell charges and serves a pacy yorker around leg, angling on the pads. AB de Villiers is surprised as he is too late to dig it out. The ball hits his left foot and ricochets onto the stumps. A stunning delivery to a new batsman.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Maxwell stays back and pushes it wide of covers for a quick single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Maxwell hops and punches it to covers.
Strategic Time-Out! Three wickets inside 9 overs and Kolkata will be immensely pleased with their work in the field so far. But now is the dangerous time. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played scintillating knocks in the reverse fixture to power Bangalore above 200. Can Kolkata stop their charge?
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Andre Russell strikes and Bangalore are in a spot of bother. Not a dream debut for the youngster. Andre Russell steams and hurls a short ball, on middle. Bharat rocks back and goes for the pull shot but does not middle it. Hits it high in the air and towards deep mid-wicket. Shubman Gill there charges in and takes a very good running catch.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Goes for the reverse sweep now but does not middle it as Maxwell walks way across the stumps. The ball lobs back on the deck.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Glenn Maxwell makes room and looks to pull but gets an under-edge and the ball rolls back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A tossed up ball, on middle. Bharat tucks it to deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and way outside off. Glenn Maxwell gets back to cut but ends up slicing it in the air. The backward point fielder dives across to his right but it falls well short. They collect a couple.
Sunil Narine is back on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter, quicker delivery, on the leg pole. Glenn Maxwell rocks back and looks to pull but fails to connect. He is hit on the thigh pad.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Russell goes short, around off, it's heaved over mid-wicket, not much timing. The ball drops in no man's land and they take two.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and angling on the pads. Maxwell looks to glance but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets hit on the thigh pad.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Bharat slaps it to backward point who half-stops it and allows a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle. Glenn Maxwell hangs back and tucks it to fine leg for one more.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Angles a length ball, on the pads. Bharat flicks it on the leg side for a single.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in. Also, Andre Russell is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught by DK! Lockie Ferguson has a wicket on the last ball of the Powerplay. He hurls across a sharp delivery, short and in the line of the stumps, Devdutt Padikkal tries to be too cute here, attempts to ramp it over the keeper but it's too close to his body. The ball brushes the outside edge or maybe his gloves and flies to Dinesh Karthik who takes a simple catch. A good little knock from Padikkal is over and Bangalore are 41/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A near-yorker just outside off, Padikkal tries to dig it out but misses.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length, around off, Bharat sticks on the back foot and works it wide of mid on for a quick run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Extra pace there. On a length around leg, Bharat steps back and tries to smash it over covers but misses. That goes over the leg pole to Karthik.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Smart batting. Gets a boundary and now gently plays a length ball down to third man to rotate the strike.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Short in length and around off, leaving the batsman with the angle, Devdutt Padikkal rocks back, uses the pace of the bowler and cracks it through point.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 55/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.