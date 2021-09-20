Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
There is nothing to write home about Bangalore's batting. It was abysmal. No one got going and kept losing wickets in front of some very disciplined bowling. Now the onus is on their bowlers to do something magical.
The star with the ball, Varun Chakravarthy, is up for a chat! Says that it's a good feeling and credits the whole bowling unit. Tells that he is happy to do whatever the coach and captain want him to do. Adds that they had a lot of discussions and they have worked a lot and credits the team management. Shares that the plan was to attack the stumps because the ball was doing a bit initially.
A sorry-looking scorecard for Bangalore. Their innings never got going. Two wickets fell in the Powerplay and Bangalore struggled to get some rhythm going into their batting innings. Big credit should be given to Kolkata for the way they bowled and executed their plans. You have to praise Eoin Morgan as well for his captaincy. He kept relentless pressure on the batters and was very clever with his bowling changes. All his bowlers responded superbly too and Varun Chakravarthy with a 3-fer impressed the most.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bangalore are all out for 92! Russell keeps his length full and in the line of the stumps, Mohammed Siraj walks across the stumps again with his attempted paddle scoop. He gets some connection on this occasion but not good enough to beat fine leg. A simple catch for Varun Chakravarthy and Bangalore have failed to bat their full quota of overs.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Russell fires in a very full ball around leg, Chahal fails to flick and it goes off his pads towards short fine leg. Dinesh Karthik runs across and collects the ball as the batters pinch a leg bye.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another yorker around off, this time Siraj has squeezed it out through covers for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Siraj tries to be cheeky. Back of a length, around middle and leg, Mohammed Siraj walks across the stumps with his attempted paddle scoop but fails to connect.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A cracking yorker, around off, Siraj fails to dig it out and the ball misses the off pole by a whisker.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Delivers it on a length around off, Chahal moves across a bit and helps it through square leg for a single.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It is Andre Russell.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky. Prasidh Krishna goes short and delivers around off, Siraj makes room to go over the off side but it takes the outer edge and flies behind the keeper for a boundary. The score moves to 89/9!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, that's a nice shot from the back foot by Chahal as he beats the diving point fielder for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Spears it in, very full again but the line is around off, Mohammed Siraj gets his bat down in time and works it behind square leg for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, very full and outside off, Siraj tries to dig it out but misses. Giving nothing away.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and close to off, probably the slower one, Siraj pushes it out with an angled bat to point.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, angling in, Siraj stays back and pushes it to covers.
Prasidh Krishna is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, defended. End of Lockie Ferguson's spell as well, 4-0-24-2!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, defended at the last moment to the on side.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Sharp one, short in length around middle, some extra bounce, Chahal fails to keep it out and is hit on the thigh pad.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the last man in.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled 'em! The speedster from New Zealand varies his pace and dishes out a yorker at 118 clicks. It's right at the base of the off stump, Patel fails to pick it, is very early into his shot and finds his stumps disturbed. An inch-perfect yorker. Number 9 down for Bangalore.
16.2 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, a bit on the shorter side again, Harshal flashes his bat at it and misses.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Bangalore won't care how they come now... Shortish and around off, Harshal hangs back to slap it over covers but it takes a thick outside edge and flies wide of Karthik for a boundary at third man.
Change of bowling? Yes. Lockie Ferguson is back on.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and a bit shorter around leg, Siraj moves back and works it down to fine leg for two. Varun Chakravarthy is done with his spell, 4-0-13-3 along with his hand in the run out of Kyle Jamieson. Brilliant.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, heaved over mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on middle and turning in, Harshal fails to defend and it rolls back to the bowler off the pads.
Mohammed Siraj walks out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Varun Chakravarthy has got the touch and it's an unfortunate end for Kyle Jamieson. Flighted and very full on middle, Harshal Patel drives it straight back and Varun Chakravarthy goes down low to stop the ball. He though only manages a gentle touch on the ball and it goes behind to rattle the stumps. The appeal is made immediately as Kolkata think that Jamieson was outside the crease. It's referred upstairs, the replays confirm the touch from the bowler first and then the next frame finds Kyle outside the crease.
An umpire review for run out at the bowler's end! Looks like Varun Chakravarthy definitely got some hand on it. He deflects it behind on the stumps and the big screen shows 'OUT'.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full around off, it's lofted over mid off for just a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and fuller on middle, Kyle Jamieson shapes up for a big heave but only manages to drag it off the inner edge to mid-wicket.
