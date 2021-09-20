Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
DRS time! Has Varun Chakravarthy got a hat-trick?
11.6 overs (0 Run) Varun Chakravarthy was begging for a review but Morgan is not interested at all.
Kyle Jamieson walks in next and he will face the hat-trick ball.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Golden duck for Wanindu Hasaranga! What an over this is from Varun Chakravarthy. A flatter ball, on middle and leg. Wanindu Hasaranga takes a big stride forward and looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW and up goes for the finger. Wanindu Hasaranga does not review it and continues his walk back. Hat-trick ball coming up.
Wanindu Hasaranga, on debut, is the next batsman. A slip is in place.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The frustration and pressure were building on Maxwell and he had to go for a big shot! Chakravarthy tosses this one, on middle, gives some flight to it. The ball hits the deck and spins into the batsman. Glenn Maxwell clears his front leg and looks to heave but fails to connect. The ball goes through the gate and rattles the stumps. An uncharacteristic 17-ball 10 from Glenn Maxwell. Bangalore staring down the barrel.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on middle. Baby gets low to flick but closes the face of the bat too early. Gets a soft leading edge to covers for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, angling on middle. Maxwell gets inside the line and tucks it to mid-wicket for one run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A near-yorker around off. Maxwell gets low and looks to go big across the line but only manages an under-edge onto his boot.
Varun Chakravarthy is back on. He bowled the first over of the match and went for only 4 runs. Can he pick up a wicket or two in this spell?
10.6 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! A high full toss, on middle. Baby hangs back and pulls it to square leg for a single. No ball called for a waist-high full toss. Free Hit coming up.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, pushed to covers for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off, Baby slaps it uppishly and towards mid on and crosses for a hesitant single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Maxwell dabs it off the outer part of his bat to third man for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Almost had him there! A yorker-length ball, angling on middle. Baby gets an inside edge as he looks to dig it out. The ball deflects off the pads and rolls to the left of the keeper who has a shy at his end but misses. A single taken.
Lockie Ferguson is back on. 2-0-14-1 are his figures so far.
10.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! A length ball, way outside off. Baby tries to chase it but fails to get any bat on it.
