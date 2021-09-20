Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a floated delivery, around off and a bit on the shorter side, Devdutt Padikkal gets back and plays it down to point.
Sunil Narine is brought into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On a length around leg, Devdutt Padikkal clips it to mid-wicket and collects a run. End of a long over, Bangalore are 28/1.
3.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devdutt Padikkal makes full use of the Free Hit. A juicy full toss on the pads, Padikkal picks it up and whips it behind square leg for a boundary. One hand comes off the handle but that doesn't matter.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Caught in the deep off a Free Hit. A high full toss on middle, Bharat does well to pull it across the line and it goes aerially to deep backward square leg. It's caught in the deep and the fielder immediately releases the ball. They cross. And it's another no ball for height. Free Hit loading...
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Bharat steps back and slaps it through the line. Finds the point fielder. Called a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit time!
3.3 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! On a length and outside off, holding its line, Bharat tries to force it through the line but misses.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Spears it full and around off, Bharat defends it back. The bowler lets it go and the mid off fielder collects the ball.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Bharat drives through the line, good timing but his shot finds the cover fielder.
2.6 overs (1 Run) SAFE! Full in length and outside off, Bharat bunts it down to mid off and scampers across to the other end. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end and it's referred upstairs. Srikar Bharat is found to be safe in the replays.
An umpire review for run out! Just a quick check for the third umpire as the batter was well inside the crease.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp one, short and on middle, Bharat is hurried up into his pull shot and misses. He is thudded on the thigh pad and the ball falls near the surface. Srikar wants to take a run but is sent back.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and around off, Devdutt Padikkal gets back and gently turns it in the gap at mid-wicket. He runs the first run hard but that's all he will get.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lovely extension of his arms and Devdutt has put it away in style. Fuller and around off, angling in from 'round the wicket, Padikkal shows the full face of the bat and lofts it behind the bowler's head.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in around middle, Srikar Bharat uses his wrists and flicks it through square leg for a run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a heavy delivery, short and close to off, Devdutt Padikkal stands back and guides it to third man for a single.
Lockie Ferguson is into the attack.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) The line is a bit too straight, Srikar works it in the gap at mid-wicket gets off the mark with a couple of runs.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Bharat pushes it off his front foot to mid off.
Srikar Bharat walks out at number 3, he is on his debut.
Review time! Virat Kohli has taken a review for LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows three reds and Krishna gets the Bangalore captain for just 5 runs. Bangalore lose their review.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Kohli falls early! Prasidh dishes out a delivery on a fuller length, close to off and gets it to shape back in sharply, Kohli tries to flick it across the line but misses. He is hit on the pads, they appeal and the finger has gone up. Kohli takes the DRS and the UltraEdge detects no bat. Time for the Ball Tracker - It's hitting the stumps. Kohli departs. Massive breakthrough for Kolkata.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! King Kohli shows his class! Timing and placement, top class. Prasidh Krishna lands it on a length around off, Kohli drives it on the up and crunches it through covers.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Loses his line. Prasidh delivers it down the leg side, Kohli tries to get some bat behind it but misses.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A touch short and around off, angling away, Devdutt Padikkal stays back and runs it down to third man for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna begins his spell with a delivery on a fuller length, around middle and off, Padikkal defends it off the front foot.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Prasidh Krishna.
0.6 over (0 Run) Serves it full and flighted on off, Kohli presses forward and pushes it defensively to covers. 4 from the first over!
0.5 over (3 Runs) Devdutt Padikkal opens his account. Fires it in, a bit short and around off, Devdutt stands back and punches it through point. A good sliding stop in the deep by Andre Russell as he gives the chase. Three runs taken.
0.4 over (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off, Padikkal gets back and pushes it with an angled bat to backward point.
0.3 over (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Devdutt Padikkal gets forward and defends it from the outer portion of his bat to the off side.
0.2 over (0 Run) Floated one, full and around off, from 'round the wicket, Padikkal pushes it off his front foot to covers.
0.1 over (1 Run) A touch flatter around off, on the shorter side, Kohli gets back and works it gently towards mid-wicket for a single. Bangalore are away!
Time to get underway! The players are on the field along with the two umpires. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal march out to the centre to open the batting for Bangalore. Kolkata are beginning with the spin of Varun Chakravarthy. Here we go...
AB de Villiers catches up for a quick word. Mr 360 starts by saying that the humidity is right up there but the good thing is that the sun is about to set. Tells that the top five really enjoy batting together and feels that there is quality in abundance in the squad. Shares that there is some hard work behind closed doors and it's more about getting mentally prepared as he is now not playing international cricket.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer (On debut), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat (WK) (On debut), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (On debut), Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, says that the surface looks really good, it has a great covering of grass and should stay true for the entire duration of the game. Adds that they were struggling in terms of results before the break and hopes to turn things around and gather some momentum in the second half.
Virat Kohli, the captain of Bangalore, says that the pitch has a good covering of grass but it's to hold the surface and it will slow down as the game progresses. Regarding their blue jersey, Kohli replies that this one is special and they are playing a game for the Covid warriors, and these jerseys will go for auction. Informs that there are two debutants for them, Srikar Bharat and Wanindu Hasaranga are playing their first game.
Toss - Both the captains are in the middle. Virat Kohli is sporting a blue jersey as Bangalore pay tribute to the frontline Covid warriors. Up goes the coin and wow, it has come down in favour of Kohli. BANGALORE ELECT TO BAT FIRST!
Pitch report - Nick Knight and Matthew Hayden are down to inspect the pitch. They inform that it is really hot out there. Regarding the surface, there is a good covering of grass, evenly spread. There could be a tennis-ball bounce and the pacers will get something early on. The spinners could also play a role in the middle overs.
Andre Russell is up for a chat. He says that they need to win the remaining matches to qualify but they are not stressing themselves and taking it one game at a time. Adds that he does not take too much pressure as you can do whatever is in your control. The West Indian feels that it is all about team effort in the end. Mentions that as an all-rounder, he would like to contribute as much as he can. Ends by saying that it is really hot and they are trying to acclimatize to the conditions.
Double century for Kolkata! 200 is turning out to be quite a significant number this evening. Kolkata will be playing their 200th Indian T20 League game. It's a rare feat, only Mumbai (211), Bangalore (204*) and Delhi (202) have achieved it.
Milestone for King Kohli! Amidst all the breaking news about him stepping down as the captain of Bangalore, there is a record waiting for Kohli. He's all set to become the first player to feature in 200 matches in a single T20 tournament. His fans would love a big knock from his unusually silent bat to celebrate this moment.
The last meeting - In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the insane batting from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers powered Bangalore to 204 runs and then the Bangalore bowlers defended it clinically to register a thumping 38-run win. Can Kolkata take revenge?
Kohli vs Morgan, Gill vs Padikkal, ABD vs Dre Russ, Shakib vs Maxwell, Narine vs Chahal - The star value of this match is sky-high. As mentioned earlier, they are very evenly matched on paper. But the matches are won on the ground and let's wait and watch which team flexes its muscle more.
A warm welcome to everyone for Match 31 of this season's Indian T20 League between Kolkata and Bangalore. If you look at the squad of these two groups, they will come across as evenly matched teams but a simple glance at the points table will tell you the real story. Bangalore are in the top four with 5 wins whereas Kolkata are near the foot of the table with 5 defeats. It's clear now that the form is with the Red Army but the momentum could have been lost due to the forced break. Keeping that break in mind, it's a level playing field and both would have to start from scratch. Can Kolkata take the early initiative and resurrect their campaign?
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.2 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 29/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.