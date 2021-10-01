Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, landing fuller on off, Rahul manages to push this back to Sunil. 90 needed in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish, outside off, gently dabbed to point for a quick single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the leg pole, quicker and flatter, KL goes back quickly and pushes this through mid on for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, pushed to Morgan at covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through covers for a single.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! This was a great chance to take another quick wicket but Rahul Tripathi fails to hold on. Fuller, nice loop on this, outside off, Pooran, just like Agarwal, smacks this towards covers, where Rahul Tripathi gets his hands up to take it, but the ball bursts through. Two taken.
Sunil Narine is back on. He went for 13 runs in his opening over.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around off, Nicholas Pooran opens his account by pushing this through mid off for one. A good over from Varun Chakravarthy!
Nicholas Pooran walks in next.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time Morgan makes no mistake. He takes the catch of Agarwal, eventually. Eoin Morgan dropped the catch of Mayank Agarwal when he was on zero, but, he manages to hold on this time. That was hit very hard but the Englishman does well. Tossed up, wider outside off, Mayank Agarwal reaches out and drills this aerially towards covers, where Eoin Morgan reacts quickly and pouches this. The 70-run opening stand is broken and Kolkata will look to make further inroads. 96 needed off 67 balls.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A touch short, around off, Rahul goes back and nudges this through square leg. One run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Mayank gently knocks this through mid-wicket for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around off, KL lofts this one towards long off, where Tim Southee runs to his right and stops the ball. Saves three for his side as the batters take one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRACK! Fuller this time, wider outside off, KL Rahul shimmies down and drills this one through extra cover for a boundary.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely shot from Agarwal. Takes a full toll of the Free Hit. Iyer looks to bowl the wide yorker but it does not work out for him. Mayank Agarwal gets underneath this full toss and pumps this one over extra cover. Ruins the over for Iyer!
7.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Whoops. Must have slipped out of his hands there. Iyer bowls a full toss, above the waist, outside off, Mayank Agarwal is taken aback and looks to cut it late but misses. No ball signalled and a Free Hit is coming up.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Well played but straight to the man! Outside off, on a length, KL pulls this hard but finds deep mid-wicket. One run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another run as Mayank Agarwal steps inside the line of this length ball and works this to deep square leg.
Venkatesh Iyer is into the attack. One of the weak links of the Kolkata bowling this evening.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly wider outside off, on a length, KL Rahul slaps this one to the man at long on for one.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Around off, on a length, KL eases this one through covers this time and they collect a brace.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball to begin with, on a length outside off, Rahul gently pushes it back to the bowler. Iyer collects and has a shy at the striker's end as KL had come out, but he misses.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A good over from Varun, just 5 off it! Floated, outside off, nicely driven through covers for one. 115 needed in 78 balls!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish, around off, Mayank just taps this one to the fielder at covers.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, on the pads, Agarwal looks to work this to the leg side but the ball takes the pad and goes to the leg side. The batters sneak in a leg bye.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery from Narine, very full, on off, Rahul jams this one through mid on for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, Agarwal eases this through mid on. One more run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and slightly quicker on the pads, Rahul works this through mid-wicket for one.
Strategic Time-Out! As expected, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have provided Punjab with a solid start. The former was dropped on zero by Eoin Morgan and Kolkata would be ruing that missed chance. For the moment, Punjab are in control and Kolkata would be hoping to choke them in the middle overs.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Appeal for a run out! It's taken upstairs. Mayank was well in. Also, Morgan did not have the ball in his hands, when he whipped off the bails. Narine serves a flatter ball, on off and middle, Agarwal nudges this one through mid-wicket. They take one and come back for the second. Narine goes after it and throws it to Morgan at the non-striker's end, who whips the bails off. Replays show that Agarwal was in and Morgan did not have the ball in his hands as he broke the stumps. Punjab are at 46/0 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, KL goes back and eases this down to long on. One run.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! Not cleanly played by Rahul and he does not pay the price for the same. Tossed up, fuller outside off, KL Rahul skips down and looks to loft it over covers but slices it over point for a couple of runs.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, on middle and leg, Mayank knocks this one through mid-wicket for one.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Mayank Agarwal plays an outstanding shot. Narine serves this fuller, around off and middle, Mayank Agarwal gets down on one knee and smokes this one down the ground. The fielder in the deep feels like he has a sniff at taking this but the ball goes past him and the ropes.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Narine starts his spell with a shortish ball, on off and middle. KL goes back and taps this through mid on for one.
