Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, it's forced down to long on for a run. At the halfway mark, Kolkata are 76/1.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fine stop in the deep! A googly this time, on the shorter side, Rahul Tripathi goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Fabian Allen makes a tumbling stop and keeps the batsmen down to one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly quicker this time, full and on off, once again Rahul drives it straight to covers. Two dots.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and flighted on off, Rahul Tripathi walks forward and plays a lovely cover drive. Finds the fielder though.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full around middle, Venkatesh Iyer uses his feet and knocks it down to long on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Edgy! Short in length and outside off, skidding away, Venkatesh Iyer goes for the cut but edges it towards short third man. Looks for a run but is sent back.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, quicker one again, Iyer clips it to deep mid-wicket and jogs across to the other end. 10 from this over!
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a good start by Kolkata as they are playing well and are on their way to a good total if they continue in the same manner. Yes, they did lose Gill, but Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer are doing well to keep the scoreboard ticking. They have a plethora of batting talent in their ranks as well. Punjab, meanwhile, will be looking to break this stand as Kolkata have started gaining momentum and then keep taking regular wickets to keep the pressure on.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Rahul Tripathi hurries down the track and flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! Short and outside off, Tripathi goes to cut but it takes the outside edge. It flies towards short third man but reaches the fielder on one bounce.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around leg, Venkatesh Iyer uses his feet and whips it to wide long on for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, pushed down to long off for a single.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Handsomely put away! Fabian Allen serves it flat and full on middle, skidding in, Rahul Tripathi gets forward with a big stride and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie. The 50-run stand is up!
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Ravi Bishnoi goes quicker through the air, it's short and wide outside off, Iyer cracks it to deep point for two. 8 from Bishnoi's first over.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever placement. Identical to the last delivery, this time Venkatesh Iyer stays back and plays late. He opens the face of the bat to place it through the gap between short third man and backward point. Fabulous!
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Venkatesh Iyer cuts but finds the point fielder.
7.3 overs (1 Run) This one is flat and short around off, at 94 clicks, Rahul Tripathi keeps it out in the gap at mid-wicket. They cross as Bishnoi runs across to collect the ball.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted this time, full and around leg, Venkatesh Iyer flicks it in the gap at mid-wicket and takes a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bishnoi begins with a googly around off, Iyer tries to push through the line from the back foot but misses.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Fabian goes quicker through the air and fires it in on middle, Iyer hangs back and hits it back to the bowler.
Change. Ravi Bishnoi to roll his arm now...
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Venkatesh Iyer shows no mercy. Slightly short and around off, skidding away, Iyer quickly transfers his weight on the back leg and powers it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and full on middle, it's chipped over mid on for a single. 50 up!
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated full, around off, Rahul Tripathi pushes it off his front foot to covers.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fires in a fuller ball on middle, Iyer knocks it down to long on for a run.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Sliding down the leg side, fuller in length, Rahul Tripathi flicks it in front of square leg. Fabian Allen makes a sliding stop in the deep and the batsmen collect a couple of runs. At the end of the Powerplay, Kolkata are 48/1.
Will Arshdeep Singh bowl his third on the trot? Nopes. Fabian Allen is back on. 1-0-10-0 so far.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, it's pushed back past the bowler for a run as the mid on fielder cuts it off.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, played back to the bowler.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Another slower one, a bit short and on middle, Venkatesh Iyer stays on the back foot and packs a punch on this shot. He finds the gap between mid-wicket and mid on. Another boundary.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not good from Ravi Bishnoi. Nathan Ellis bowls a slower one, very full and outside off, Venkatesh Iyer drills his drive to the right of mid off. Bishnoi moves across but dives over the ball and it sneaks through.
5.1 overs (0 Run) The Aussie begins with a delivery on middle, Venkatesh Iyer works it off his pads to mid-wicket.
