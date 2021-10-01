Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. 166 is what Punjab need to keep their playoff chances afloat. Batting seems nice on this deck and Punjab have a good batting lineup too. But, it will not be easy as Kolkata's bowling is no joke. It should be a mouth-watering run chase. Stay tuned for the second segment of this match.
Venkatesh Iyer comes up for a quick chat. Says that after the Powerplay was done, it got a bit slow and it's slow in general. Tells us that he is very happy with the total they have got. Mentions that he has to fulfil the responsibility of an opener and deliver what the team wants from him. He thanks the backroom staff and Abhishek Nayar for all the hard work done on him.
Punjab will feel that they have done a decent job with the ball in hand. After getting the early breakthrough, they were unable to pile on the pressure, as Kolkata's batters navigated that phase well. But, Punjab fought back well after that partnership from Iyer and Rahul and did well to stem the flow of runs towards the end. The Indian contingents in the Punjab bowling unit had a good game as all three - Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi bowled very well and kept things tight. They shared 6 wickets amongst themselves with Arshdeep taking 3, Ravi snaring two, while Shami ended with one. Fabian Allen and Nathan Ellis had a bad day at the office, as they ended with combined figures of 8-0-84-0.
The Kolkata innings did not get off to the perfect start as after a couple of boundaries from the openers, the stand was broken as Shubman Gill was sent packing. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi took matters into their own hands and played brilliantly as they raised a 72-run stand and were taking the attack to the Punjab bowlers. Iyer got to another fifty too and was looking very menacing, but, Ravi Bishnoi struck in a couple of overs and removed both of them in a quick time. Morgan's sorry form continued too as he only managed a tame 2. Nitish Rana played a handy cameo (18-ball 31) and hit a few glorious boundaries towards the end but Kolkata failed to capitalize as they slowed down towards the end.
A good comeback from Punjab has seen them end this innings very well. At one point, it looked like Kolkata would post a total of around 185-190, but some good bowling towards the death sees Kolkata finish on 165, which is still a good total, but it could have been something more had Kolkata got that final flourish.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a fantastic last over by Arshdeep Singh! Serves it very full and in the line of the stumps at 135.9 kph, Dinesh Karthik walks way too across the stumps as he tries to play the paddle shot. Ends up missing the ball and finds his stumps shattered. Kolkata finish on 165/7!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Brilliant delivery! Arshdeep Singh goes for a yorker, following the batsman down at 137 clicks, Narine misses and it goes through his legs to the keeper. KL Rahul misses his shy at the striker's end. Arshdeep collects the ball and tries to hit the stumps at his end but he too misses.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Dinesh Karthik rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. The fielder in the deep had fumbled slightly but no extra run was taken. A good over so far from Singh.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Arshdeep goes slower, a full toss outside off, Dinesh Karthik shuffles across and works it through square leg for two.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to deep point for a single.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length and on middle, Narine hangs back to heave but only manages to drag it behind square leg. Two runs taken.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to finish this over and a fantastic spell from Mohammed Shami. On a length around off, slower in pace at 126 kph, Karthik only manages to hit it back towards the bowler. Shami makes a half stop and they decide not to run.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Shami fails to land his yorker and DK heaves this full toss over mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! This time it's a run out and Tim Seifert will have to depart. A near-yorker just outside off, Tim Seifert tries to be adventurous with his reverse-batted shot but misses. He is hit on the boot and the ball deflects on the leg side. Shami appeals but then realizes that the batsmen are looking to steal a run. He immediately attacks the ball, picks it up, turns and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end to find Tim Seifert short. Great athleticism shown by the fast bowler.
Sunil Narine walks out into the middle.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Lovely deception from Shami! Slower one, on a length around middle, Tim Seifert attempts to power it over the leg side but misses. They attempt for a bye and KL Rahul misses his shy at the striker's end. Shami collects the ball and tries to knock the stump at his end but he misses as well. The batters cross again. Two byes in total.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips one down the leg side, Tim Seifert looks to flick but then lets it be.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Angling down the leg side, a low full toss at 139.4 kph, Dinesh Karthik works it off his pads to deep square leg for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length on middle and leg, angling in to follow the batsman, Tim walks forward and lofts it over mid off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, angling away at 114.5 kph, Tim Seifert cracks it to sweeper cover and opens his account in this League with a single.
Mohammed Shami to bowl the penultimate over. 3-0-18-1 are his figures so far.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg, Karthik tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to the right of the point fielder and they cross. Arshdeep is appealing but the only signal coming from the umpire is for a leg bye. Pitching outside leg, possibly.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! End of the Rana show this evening. Slower one does the trick for Arshdeep Singh. Short in length, around off at 116.9 kph, Nitish Rana probably picks it but still has not managed to generate enough power behind his attempted pull shot. It flies to the deep and Mayank Agarwal takes the catch safely near the fence, at deep mid-wicket.
The Kiwi, Tim Seifert makes his way out now.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rana is displaying his full range here. Arshdeep bowls it full and around off at 135 clicks, Nitish Rana shuffles across the stumps, uses the pace of the bowler and spoons it over short fine leg for a boundary.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Use of the feet again! Fuller and on off, Rana walks forward and drives it through the line. He places it to the left of the deep cover fielder for a couple of runs.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nitish Rana has decided to play his attacking shots now. Arshdeep Singh bowls it on a fuller length, wide outside off at 129 clicks, Rana walks across the stumps to get close to the delivery and smacks it all the way over covers. A great start to the over for Kolkata.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and straighter, Rana again moves back to make room and drives it towards point for a quick run. End of an expensive evening for Nathan Ellis - 0/46.
Arshdeep Singh (2-0-13-1) returns.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Put away in style! Nathan Ellis angles in a slower one, around middle and on a length, Rana steps down the track and towers it behind the bowler's head for a biggie.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tap and run. Slightly short and close to off, at 134.5 kph, Karthik stays back and just taps it down towards point for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Nathan Ellis switches to 'round the wicket and serves it very full around off, Nitish Rana steps back and drives it to the right of mid off for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off at 132.6 kph, Dinesh Karthik punches it through cover-point and rotates the strike.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Well played! Nathan Ellis returns and bowls his trademark slower delivery. It's short and wide outside off, Karthik picks it and slaps it to deep point for a brace.
15.6 overs (1 Run) DK opens his account straightaway. A near-yorker outside off, at 140 clicks, Karthik plays late and squeezes it out past backward point for a single.
Bowling change. Nathan Ellis is back to bowl out. He has given 34 off his 3 overs so far.
Out walks Dinesh Karthik!
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Morgan is trapped in front! His sorry form is refusing to leave him. Shami keeps it nice and straight, fuller in length, Morgan walks across the stumps for a cheeky paddle shot probably. He is late into the shot though, misses the ball and is rapped on the pads. The appeal is made and the finger has gone up almost immediately. Dead plumb.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower one from Shami, full and outside off at 119.2 clicks, Morgan is a bit early into the drive but does well to place it towards long off. Good enough to give him two.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wide outside off, it's driven through point for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a touch short, Rana taps it down towards backward point and looks for a run. Confusion over a run, nothing added to the scoreboard in the end.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shami angles across a length ball, around off, Nitish Rana tries to play inside the line but misses.
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 165/7. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.