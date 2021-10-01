Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, slower in pace, Markram drags it down to long on for one. 45 needed off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Slower again, short and on off, Rahul pulls it firmly to deep square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! Rahul will have to bat the distance if Punjab are to cross the line. Back of a length, around off, slower in pace, KL picks it up and hammers it over cow corner for a maximum. FIFTY FOR RAHUL, off 43 balls.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Rahul tries to heave but misses.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and sliding down the leg side, Markram pulls it behind square leg for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery, a touch short and around leg, following the batsman, Markram tries to swing it across the line but misses. It takes his thigh pad and loops up. Aiden has no idea where the ball is but then feels something falling on his head. Naughty ball. Markram has a smile on his face.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Mishit! Short in length and around middle, Markram tries to pull but mistimes it behind the bowler. Two runs taken.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Markram flicks it over mid-wicket for one. Six singles from the over, Narine was safely played out.
Strategic Time-Out! With 57 more needed from 36 balls and having players like KL Rahul and Aiden Markram out in the middle, you would think that Punjab are in a better position at this point. But, still, the road ahead is not the easiest as Kolkata still have good bowlers in their ranks and if they can take a wicket or two quickly, Punjab will feel the heat. It should be an interesting end to this game. Let's see how it pans out. Here's Tim Southee (2-0-19-0) again...
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and full around leg, Rahul sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) In the air... JUST SHORT! Short in length and outside off, Aiden steps back to cut but it takes the outside edge and flies towards short third man. Nitish Rana rushes forward, puts in a dive but it falls in front of him. They cross.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and around off, KL moves back inside the crease and works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, at 95.9 kph, Aiden walks down the track and chips it over mid on for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul gets back and nurdles it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, pushed out to covers for a single. 11 from the over!
Change. Sunil Narine (2-0-18-0) is back!
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! Fuller again, around off and in the slot for the batsman, KL Rahul attacks it and heaves it powerfully over mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Aiden plays a mistimed shot this time, down to long on for another run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wide outside off, KL walks across the stumps and mistimes his drive to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A touch short and outside off, Markram forces it off his back foot through cover-point for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Rahul drags it down off the inner half to deep mid-wicket for a single. KL Rahul is now the leading run-scorer of this season.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full on middle, Rahul flicks it gently through mid-wicket for another run. 7 from this over, 74 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss around leg, it's knocked down to long on for one.
Change in bowling. Venkatesh Iyer comes back on. Gave 12 off his opening over. He runs in to bowl, but, Rahul pulls out late. Then he taps the ball to the off side as Iyer has already delivered, but the umpire deems it a dead ball. Iyer will have to reload...
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and a touch shorter on off, Markram jumps back inside the crease and cracks it past the diving cover fielder for a couple of runs.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Rahul gets back and forces it down to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) A touch short and around middle, Rahul powers his pull shot down to deep mid-wicket. A fantastic diving stop by Rahul Tripathi and he saves two for his side.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floated one, full and around off, Aiden flicks it a bit aerially towards mid-wicket. It falls safely though. Markram looks for a run but is sent back. Could have been close had Narine not misfielded. Varun Chakravarthy is done for the evening, exceptional spell of 4 overs from him - 2/24.
Nitish Rana is into the attack!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Rahul drives it sensibly down to long off for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Gone! Nicholas Pooran hits a sixer, tries to score one more but departs. Sometimes, you need to respect the game situation. There was no need to target Kolkata's best bowler again. Full and flighted, outside off, Pooran aims for an inside-out shot but only manages to slice it in the deep. Shivam Mavi takes the skier safely at deep cover. 82 needed off 56 balls.
Aiden Markram arrives.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Is this the evening when Nicholas Pooran arrives to form? Another full toss from Varun Chakravarthy, around middle, Pooran goes down on one knee and muscles it over wide long on for a biggie.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Gives this extra loop but fails to land, Rahul pushes the full toss down to long off for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter, around off, Pooran goes back and cuts it to deep point for a single.
