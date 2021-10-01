Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Looked to have slipped out of Ellis' hand! He bowls a full toss, way outside off, Iyer just leaves it. Wide signalled.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Ellis! He serves a wide yorker outside off, Iyer gets low and looks to get bat on the ball. Misses though. Nathan puts in a strong appeal for caught behind but the umpire is unmoved. Rahul was not too interested too.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff from Iyer! He is scoring runs with ease. Around off, on a length this time, Venkatesh Iyer thrashes this one through covers.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Funky! Iyer bags yet another boundary! On a length, outside off, Venkatesh Iyer shuffles across quickly and just paddles this one over short fine leg. Boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Starts this spell well, does Ellis! Fullish this time, outside off, Iyer looks to dig this one out but he fails to do so.
Nathan Ellis is back on. He has been expensive so far, going for 23 runs in his 2 overs.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle and off, Iyer slaps this one back towards Allen, who tries to stop this with his leg but the ball ricochets to the mid on region, for a single. Allen seems to be in some pain. Looks to have been stung hard.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Iyer is on fire at the moment! He plays this so effortlessly. Looped up, fuller around middle and leg, Venkatesh Iyer stands tall and whips this one delightfully over deep square leg.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Another run as Rana flicks this one through mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter outside off, punched to covers for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Allen loops this one up, fuller around leg, Rana sweeps this to the short fine leg region for one. An appeal for LBW but turned down.
12.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR IYER! Yet another 50 for Iyer and he has played very well so far. Gets to this landmark in 39 balls and would be hoping to continue the way he has been batting. On middle and leg, knocked towards mid-wicket for one.
Fabian Allen is back into the attack. 3-0-27-0 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, outside off, skidding away, Iyer slices this behind point and gets one. A top over from Ravi Bishnoi comes to an end!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Rana gets off the mark on his first ball! Shortish, outside off, gently dabbed to short third man for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, on off, milked to long off for one.
Nitish Rana walks in next.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ravi Bishnoi strikes and Punjab finally get the wicket that they were waiting for! Rahul Tripathi tries to force the issue this time but it proves to be his undoing. Bishnoi serves this fuller, loopy, around off, Rahul Tripathi gets low and tries to mow a slog-sweep towards the deep mid-wicket region. It goes high in the air off the top edge and hence fails to get the required distance. Deepak Hooda runs across to his right from long on and ensures that this stand is broken. Punjab will look to build on this breakthrough.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, outside off, hit down towards long off. One run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on middle, knocked down to long on for one.
Ravi Bishnoi to continue with his spell...
10.6 overs (1 Run) Pace off again, on a length outside off, RT waits for it and punches it to mid off for one.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul is making batting look easy. But, with that being said, it was a poor delivery. A slower, loopy, full toss, outside off, Rahul Tripathi just bangs this one past point again and gets a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Ellis goes short this time, on middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length, around off, heaved down towards long on for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crashed away! Terrific shot. Rahul Tripathi is in full flow! On a length, outside off, Rahul Tripathi opens up the face of his blade and cracks this one past point for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been curtains for Rahul Tripathi! On a length and outside off, Iyer goes back to cut but edges it towards backward point. They cross for a run as the fielder misses his shy at the striker's end.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 13.4 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 113/2. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.