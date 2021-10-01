Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on middle, Rahul punches it towards mid-wicket for one. A terrific first over by Varun Chakravarthy, just 3 from it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Mayank swings his bat across the line and drags it off the inner half. The ball rolls in front of square leg and a single is taken.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row, pressure building. Flighted delivery, full and outside off, Mayank drives it through the line, finds point.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, short and around off, Agarwal punches from the back foot but finds the cover fielder this time.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and around off, Mayank cuts from the back foot but finds the point fielder.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle, Rahul gets back and works it through square leg for a single.
Bowling change. Time for some spin. Varun Chakravarthy to operate now. A slip is in place.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mavi fails to finish his over well. Short in length and around off at 137.4 clicks, Mayank Agarwal steps back to make room and slaps it over point for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length around off, Mayank strokes it through the line but fails to find the gap through the heavily guarded off side field.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shivam Mavi clocks 141.8 kph and delivers it on a length outside off, Mayank Agarwal tries to hit it over covers but misses.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short and close to off, Rahul stays back and eases it down to third man for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Rahul uses the angle of the pacer and works it on the leg side. Finds mid-wicket.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Morgan is making some great stops in the cover region. On a length and around off, it's hit firmly by Rahul but he fails to find the gap.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off and shaping in, Agarwal defends it back from the crease. 12 from the over, 19 from Southee's first two.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Full and around off, right in the slot for the batter, Mayank Agarwal reaches out for it and pumps it all the way over long off.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length around off, Rahul tries to drive but it takes the inner half and rolls to mid on. They take a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! A half-volley, around off, KL Rahul shows the full face of his bat and drives it crisply past the bowler for a boundary down the ground. Straight as a die!
2.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Rahul pushes it off his front foot but finds the cover fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Southee serves it full and close to off, Agarwal plays late and guides it wide of point for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it towards mid on. Calls his partner quickly through for a single.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not in control of the shot. Mavi delivers it full and around off, shaping in sharply, Mayank Agarwal tries to whip it over the leg side but the bat turns in his hands and the ball flies behind the bowler. The mid on fielder gives it the chase but it trickles over the fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A little bit of width outside off, short in length, Mayank stays back and taps it down to backward point.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle and leg, Rahul fails to work it around. It goes off his thigh pa to the on side and they cross for a leg bye.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and around off, shaping in, Rahul stays back and plays it down to point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Morgan makes a flying stop! Fuller in length and outside off, KL strokes it off his front foot to covers where Morgan throws himself to his left and stops the ball. Saves a certain boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? Shivam Mavi to run in...
0.6 over (0 Run) Beaten! This one is angled into the batsman, around off and on a length, Agarwal tries to play late but misses. That goes closely past the inside edge, probably brushed his pads a bit too.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly timed. A juicy half-volley just outside off, Mayank Agarwal drills his drive all along the ground through extra cover.
0.4 over (1 Run) Shortish and close to off, Rahul goes back and cuts it down to third man for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) The batsman goes back in his crease and guides it through backward point for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) DROPPED! Morgan is the culprit. When things go wrong, they go awfully wrong. Full and around off, shaping away again, Agarwal drives it uppishly to covers where Morgan drops a sitter. Could be a costly miss!
0.1 over (1 Run) Some movement for Southee. He lands it full and outside off, Rahul slices his drive down to third man for a single.
