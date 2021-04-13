Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
12.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Pandya defends it to covers.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Sharma punches it through covers for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rohit looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely towards third man.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Pandya pushes it through mid on for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Pandya looks to cut but misses it.
Change in bowling. Varun Chakaravarthy is back on. 1/16 from his 2 overs so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Pandya pulls it through square leg for a run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Hardik pushes it to point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Pandya punches it through point for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Pandya leaves it alone.
The new man in is Hardik Pandya!
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins gets his first of the game and Ishan Kishan's stay in the middle is a very brief one. The short ball has done the trick and this is a good comeback from the Australian after being hit for a massive biggie in the last ball of his previous over. Cummins bangs it in short and directs it well too. It is right on the body. Ishan Kishan loves to hook. He goes for it but he is not in control of it. It goes to the right of fine leg. Prasidh Krishna runs to that side and takes a very good catch. Back-to-back wickets for Kolkata and they are getting back in this game.
Pat Cummins continues.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kishan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Kishan defends it to covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rohit flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Ishan Kishan!
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar departs soon after getting a fifty but take nothing away from this innings. A fabulous innings from SKY comes to an end. Floated delivery on off, Suryakumar looks to deposit it over the long on fence. The ball comes slower than he anticipated. He comes down the track but does not time it well. It goes very high in the air. Shubman Gill comes running in from long on and takes the skier very nicely.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Yadav looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes past short third man for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery outside off, Sharma pushes it through covers for a single.
