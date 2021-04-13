Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Rahul Tripathi b Varun Chakaravarthy.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Rohit whips it to the left of deep mid-wicket. That should have been two but the batters are off to a nervy start in terms of their running and they take just one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good shot but straight to the fielder. Flighted fuller outside off, Rohit plays a wonderful drive but straight to the man at cover.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Good placement. Short and on the pads, Rohit clips it through the leg side and gets a brace.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Mumbai get their first boundary of the game and it comes from the bat of their skipper. Chakaravarthy eers on the shorter side on off. Rohit pulls it with ease over mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Varun Chakaravarthy starts with a flattish delivery around off. Rohit dabs it towards backward point. He looks for a run but de Kock turns it down.
Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Very good first over from Bhajji! Just three off it. The last ball is a flighted delivery on middle. De Kock looks to play it through mid on but closes the face of the bat a fraction early. The ball takes the leading edge and goes to the left of short cover. Captain Morgan there dives and saves runs for his side.
0.5 over (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, de Kock pushes it back to the bowler.
0.4 over (0 Run) Confusion but luckily for Mumbai no damage done! Short and slow on middle, de Kock turns it behind square leg and calls for a quick run. He comes down but Rohit sends him back.
0.3 over (2 Runs) De Kock gets his first runs of the season! A loopy low full toss on off. De Kock whips it through mid-wicket and gets two as Shakib cleans it up.
0.2 over (0 Run) Flat and short outside off to welcome de Kock this season. He punches it but finds cover.
0.1 over (1 Run) Run straightaway! Rohit is off the mark! Harbhajan starts with a floated delivery on middle and off. Rohit tucks it to the leg side and takes a quick run. De Kock was slightly hesitant but he goes with his skipper's call.
We are all set for the action to begin! The men who matter the most, the two umpires, stride out to the middle. Kolkata players are in a huddle with their skipper revisiting the plan one last time before they take to the field. Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma walks out with the returning Quinton de Kock to open the innings for Mumbai. Kolkata will begin with spin. Former Mumbai player and skipper, Harbhajan Singh is all set to operate with the new ball first up. Bhajji vs Rohit will be an interesting clash first up. Here we go!
Kolkata's star pacer, Pat Cummins is caught for a chat. Cummins says that Mumbai have a strong side but adds they have added players who have strengthened them. Adds they need to bowl well. Cummins says he is good and tells he had a month's rest and he feels fresh. Cummins says he tries to help the team out wherever he can. Tells he learns a lot more from the guys in the team who have played a lot more on these surfaces.
Mumbai's star South African, Quinton de Kock is caught for a chat. De Kock says that he has not done anything special. Tells he has been trying to make sure his rhythm is all good. De Kock says that he comes along if they need something. Tells their team has a lot of leaders and tells he looks to add any value wherever he can.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK) (IN FOR CHRIS LYNN), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma, says that they would have fielded first as well. Rohit tells the couple of games they saw there was some dew. Tells the ball was turning against Bangalore despite of the dew. Rohit feels they were 20 runs short in the last game. Tells they have the bowling attack to defend targets. Rohit says he is not bothered losing the first game as they have gone onto win the championship which is important. Rohit tells they need to bat well and tells they made mistakes with the bat in the final 5 overs in their last game. Rohit informs Lynn misses out and de Kock comes back in the side.
Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, says they would look to bowl first. Adds that they played aggressive and positive cricket in the last game. Mentions that he will look to improve their record against Mumbai. Further says that Shakib is playing his 50th game for Kolkata and adds it is a big achievement. Informs they are unchanged from the last game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Kolkata captain, Eoin Morgan is out in the middle with Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma. This is Kolkata's designated home game so Morgan has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Rohit calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. KOLKATA OPT TO BOWL!
Pitch Report - Murali Kartik and Matthew Hayden are the pitch masters for the day. Murali Kartik says that the track being used in this game is the adjacent one to the one used in the last game. It is the black soil pitch and it will be interesting to see how it plays. Hayden says that the pitch looks very similar and tells it is very dry. Hayden thinks it will be very difficult in the middle overs and says that Powerplay will be crucial. Hayden says personally he would love to chase.
Hello and welcome to game 5 of this season and it sees two heavyweights collide against each other. Kolkata, after their opening game victory against Hyderabad would look to make it 2 out of 2 with a win over Mumbai. The defending champions continued their tradition of losing their first game of the season and now would be looking to get their first win of the season. Rohit Sharma and co. have a brilliant record against Kolkata and they will look to make it even better. Can Morgan and his troops get one over Mumbai or will the defending champions continue their dominance against Kolkata? A very intriguing contest awaits us. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.0 overs, Mumbai Indians are 10/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.