Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Strategic Time-out! Chennai are right on top as they have picked up 5 wickets already but tey cannot rest yet as Andre Russell is still out there and we all know what he can do if he stays longer at the crease. Dinesh Karthik is also there but Kolkata have a long way to go. Who will come out on top?
7.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Karthik blocks it off the front foot. 13 runs from the over. A much needed over for Kolkata!
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Karthik pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Karthik offers a solid defense on this one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on middle, Karthik pulls it to mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Russell drives it through mid off for a single.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Length delivery on off, Russell lofts it over long on for a maximum.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Russell pushes it through mid off for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Karthik flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Karthik defends it off the back foot.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off, Karthik looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes between the keeper and the first slip fielder towards third man for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Russell pushes it towards point for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Karthik pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! This is power of Andre Russell! Full ball on off, Russell hammers it over long off for a biggie. Kolkata re 45/5 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Andre punches it to point.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Russell's intentions are very clear! Short ball on middle, Russell pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very full outside off, Russell drives it through point for a boundary.
Andre Russell makes his way out to the middle.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust! Ngidi bowls a short ball around middle, Tripathi looks to guide it to third man but gets an outside edge back to Dhoni who catches it. An appeal is made and up goes the finger.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul drives to cover.
