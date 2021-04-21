Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
16.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Yorker outside off, Cummins looks to dig it out but misses it. It goes over the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Cummins drives it to covers.
Varun Chakaravarthy is the next man in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Poor shot from Nagarkoti! He had to give Cummins the strike who was striking the ball so well but he went for a big shot and perishes Full on middle, Nagarkoti looks to go over long on but does not time it well It goes towards long on where Faf du Plessis takes a comfortable catch.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Nagarkoti defends it off the back foot.
Strategic Time-Out! This game has come alive all of a sudden. First it was Andre Russell but when he got out, it looked like Chennai will have it in their bag but Pat Cummins has other plans. He is hitting the ball to all parts of the ground and is keeping Kolkata interested. They need 45 in 24 balls with Cummins on 48 off just 19 balls. Chennai will be thinking how did the game come to this after they had Kolkata on the mat. An interesting phase coming up.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short delivery on middle, Cummins pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. 30 runs from the over! Wow, what power-hitting from Pat Cummins. Kolkata need 45 in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full toss outside off, Cummins lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in a row for Cummins! Length delivery on middle, Cummins flicks it over square leg for a maximum.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better! Length delivery on middle, Cummins whacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie. The umpires want to check if it is a four or a six and the replays confirm that it is a maximum.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Length delivery outside off, Cummins smacks it over long off for a maximum.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Cummins looks to go big but gets a top edge. It lands safely over mid off. Two runs taken.
