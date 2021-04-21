Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, 221 to win in 20 overs for Kolkata. They have a very tough job in their hands and they need to bat really well if they want to chase it down. Chennai, on the other hand, would look to pick up some early wickets and put them on the front foot. Can Kolkata chase it down? We will find out.
Ruturaj Gaikwad says that he did not get off to a good start in the last three games but is pleased with his performance in the last three games. Adds that they just kept backing him and they found positives in his batting from the last game. Tells that Michael Hussey came and talked to him and he felt really good. States that it is the same attitude and the same intent. Goes onto say the pitch is holding up a bit.
Kolkata had another off day with the ball. They were taken apart by Gaikwad and du Plessis at the start and by Moeen, Dhoni and Jadeja towards the end. Pat Cummins had a disappointing outing while Prasidh Krishna and Andre Russell too did not have a great day. The spinners bowled with control but that was that. They have been completely hammered. They were not helped by their fielding as they committed a few misfields. Overall, a poor show with the ball.
Chennai started off with a bang as both Gaikwad and du Plessis were milking Kolkata for runs. Du Plessis was the aggressor at the start but Gaikwad was not too far behind and he started to attack the ball to all parts of the ground. He fell but du Plessis continued and registered a magnificent 95. There were some excellent contributions from Moeen Ali and Dhoni and a last ball six from Jadeja helps Chennai post 220 on the board.
End of a terrific performance from Chennai! They were brilliant and they have posted a very good score on this wicket. Yes, it is a very good pitch to bat on but it is not easy to chase down a score well above 200 on any wicket. Kolkata will be disappointed with how things have panned out.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jadeja finishes it in style! Length delivery on middle, Jadeja lofts it over mid-wicket where Rana tries to take the catch but spills it and concedes a biggie. CHENNAI FINISH WITH 220/3!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery outside off, du Plessis looks to drive but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short delivery on middle, du Plessis pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, du Plessis punches it to covers.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery outside off, du Plessis smashes it over covers for a maximum.
19.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Slower delivery outside off, du Plessis looks to drive but misses it.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman in.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Superb catch from Eoin Morgan and Dhini goes! This was going to the boundary for all money but Morgan has done really well to catch it. Very full ball outside off, Dhoni smacks it towards extra cover where Morgan dives and takes a very good catch.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Dhoni leaves it. Another wide.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Faf drives it to deep cover for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball way outside off, du Plessis lets it go. Wide given.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding and it goes for a four! Low full toss on middle, du Plessis drives it past the bowler. Shubman Gill runs across from long on and tries to stop but misfields and the ball goes into the fence.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The fielder tried very hard to catch it but it went in vain! Full ball outside off, du Plessis opens the face of the bat and carves it to the deep point region. The fielder comes across, and tries to collect but in vain.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball! Full ball wide outside off, Faf du Plessis reaches for it and then slices it over short third man for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, du Plessis lets it go. He looks for a wide but is not given.
Andre Russell is back on.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Solid way to end the over! Good length ball on the pads, Dhoni whacks it over deep square leg for a maximum.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Not exactly where Dhoni wanted to hit but Chennai will take it! Slower ball around middle, Dhoni looks to heave it away but it goes off the top edge and goes over the keeper for a boundary.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer around middle, Dhoni ducks under it. Wide signalled.
17.4 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Dhoni looks to swing it away but fails to get any bat on it.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Lands safely! Short ball around off, Dhoni looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it goes to the deep mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle and leg, Faf flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle, du Plessis looks to pull but misses. Good start from Prasidh.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on the pads, Dhoni looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! This is the first boundary for Dhoni against Sunil Narine in the Indian T20 League! Tossed up outside off, Dhoni looks to heave it away but gets a top edge and it flies to the third man region for a boundary.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, du Plessis pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. No Ball given. A Free Hit will follow.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Dhoni pushes it to cover for a single.
MS Dhoni is the new batsman in.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Narine has the last laugh but Ali has done his job! Brilliant little cameo from Moeen Ali comes to an end. Tossed up on the pads, Moeen Ali once again uses his feet and then looks to smack it away but misses. Dinesh Karthik collects and whips the bails off. Moeen is nowhere in the picture.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to bring up the 50-run stand! Superb batting from Moeen Ali! Flatter ball on middle, Moeen uses his feet and then powers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific use of the feet from Moeen Ali! Tossed up outside off, Moeen dances down the track and lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Sunil Narine is back on. 3-0-17-0 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Faf drives it straight to cover.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! He loves playing that shot! Slower ball around off, du Plessis goes on his knees and then paddles it over short fine leg for a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) That took everyone by surprise! Low full toss outside off, du Plessis looks to drive it but misses. Du Plessis has a stunned look.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, du Plessis drives but finds cover.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Moeen looks to pull but gets it off the bottom half of the bat and it goes to the off side for a single.
Prasidh Krishna is back on.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! The sound was so good with the bat! Slower ball on middle, Moeen Ali waits for it and then whacks it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 220/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.