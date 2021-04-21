Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ngidi gets his second wicket! Full toss on middle, Karthik comes forward and looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Cummins pushes it through mid on for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Slower delivery on off, Cummins looks to pull but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, Cummins looks to dig it out but misses it.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Full on middle, Cummins powers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Cummins is playing a nice little innings here.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Karthik drives it through mid off for a single.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full delivery outside off, Cummins drives it through covers. The fielder in the deep tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a boundary.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Full toss on middle, Cummins lofts it over mid on for a boundary. A much-needed one for Kolkata.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Cummins leaves it alone.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery again on off, Karthik drives it through mid off for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Cummins drives it towards mid off for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Karthik drives it through point for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Cummins defends it back towards the bowler.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Karthik punches it through covers for a single.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Karthik cuts it through point. The batsmen get a couple.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Cummins punches it through covers where Ngidi misfields and concedes a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Cummins defends it back towards the bowler.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Cummins pushes it to point.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery again on middle, Karthik pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dispatched! Short delivery on middle, Karthik pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
11.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery outside off, Karthik looks to cut but misses it.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Cummins defends it towards point for a single.
Pat Cummins is the next man in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Brave young man is Sam Curran! He gets the big fish, Andre Russell. Brilliant stuff from Sam and is that the game for Chennai? Good length ball on the pads, Russell shuffles across but does not realize that he has shuffled across a bit too much. Russell leaves it alone and it hits the timber behind. End of a masterclass from Andre Russell but he cannot take Kolkata home.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Karthik punches it through point for a single.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! What a shot! Loopy ball on off, Russell hammers it over long off for a biggie.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Russell cuts it to point. Jadeja has overstepped. A Free Hit will follow.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Andre defends it to point.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Just short of the fielder! Tossed up on middle, Russell slog sweeps it to the deep mid-wicket region where it falls short of Moeen at deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On off, driven to long off for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Karthik shows that he can too hit the ball! Short ball on middle, Karthik pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
