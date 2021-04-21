Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, du Plessis cuts it to covers. 14 runs from the over!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Ali pulls it through square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, du Plessis pushes it towards covers for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Ali flicks it towards short fine leg for a single.
14.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bouncer outside off, Ali looks to pull but it goes over his head. It goes over the keeper towards third man for five wides.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, du Plessis punches it through point for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery wide outside off, du Plessis backs away and leaves it alone.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Good length delivery outside off, du Plessis looks to play the scoop shot but decides to guide it past the keeper towards third man for a boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery on off, Ali pushes it to covers.
13.5 overs (3 Runs) Short delivery on off, du Plessis pulls it through square leg. Cummins in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Ali looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length on off, Ali lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Ali cuts it uppishly towards point where it falls short of the fielder.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, du Plessis pushes it towards covers for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are in a very strong position and they would look to score over 200. Ruturaj Gaikwad fell after playing a fine, fine knock but du Plessis is still out there and is looking in supreme touch. Kolkata, on the other hand, would want to get wickets and try to restrict Chennai. We are in for an exciting finish to the first innings.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, du Plessis flicks it through square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Faf pushes it to covers.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 for Faf du Plessis! It has been a good knock from him. Short delivery on off, du Plessis cuts it through point for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Ali sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
Moeen Ali is the next man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! End of a very good innings from Gaikwad! Chennai will be a very happy unit. Flighted delivery on middle, Gaikwad looks to play the slog sweep but does not get the required distance on it. Pat Cummins at deep mid-wicket tumbles and takes a very good catch.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Gaikwad cuts it to point.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Gaikwad guides it towards third man for a run. 23 runs have come from the last 2 overs!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slow delivery on off, du Plessis pushes it through point for a single.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Slower delivery on middle, Gaikwad flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. The third umpire calls it a No Ball as Prasidh Krishna again oversteps! Free Hit coming up!
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gaikwad can play! Brilliant shot! Short ball on middle, Gaikwad pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, du Plessis looks to play the paddle scoop but does not get it off the middle of the bat. It lands in front of the bowler and the batsmen take a single.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Short delivery on off, Gaikwad cuts it uppishly towards point for a single. The third umpire calls it a No Ball as Prasidh Krishna oversteps!
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Full on middle, Gaikwad comes down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. How much will Chennai score?
11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Gaikwad guides it to point.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Faf du Plessis gets into the act now! Full on off, du Plessis lofts it over long off for a maximum. Chennai are motoring along now.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short again on middle, Gaikwad pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) 50 for Ruturaj Gaikwad! He struggled in the first three games but Chennai kept faith in him and he has repaid that faith with a very good knock. Full on middle, Gaikwad pushes it through mid on for a single.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gorgeous! Short of a length on middle, Gaikwad comes down the track and pulls it over long on for a biggie. Moves to 49.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
