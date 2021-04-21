Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Ravindra Jadeja b Deepak Chahar.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Full and outside off, Narine drives it through covers for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer outside off, Narine sways away from it.
Sunil Narine is the next man in.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chahar gets his third wicket! Chahar is doing a lot of damage to Kolkata here! Good length delivery outside off, Morgan looks to drive but gets an outside edge and goes to Dhoni who makes no mistake.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length on middle, Morgan comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Tripathi guides it towards third man for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Tripathi guides it to third man for a single.
3.5 overs (3 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Morgan flicks it to the fine leg region. Thakur misfields but recovers and pulls it back in. Three taken.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Morgan nudges it to mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Eoin defends it to cover.
3.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Morgan looks to cut but beats him on the inside edge.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Morgan works it to deep mid-wicket.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Morgan looks to pull but misses. Wided.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, Tripathi flicks it to mid-wicket.
Eoin Morgan comes out to bat.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rana goes too and Chahar gets his second! MS Dhoni has taken a good catch. It might have looked easy but it certainly wasn't. Slower ball on middle and leg, Rana looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes to square leg and Dhoni calls for it and takes a very good catch. Kolkata in trouble again early on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Well-bowled by Chahar! Good length ball around off, Rana looks to defend but misses.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul punches it to backward point for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on the pads, Rana looks to pull but it goes off the pads to the leg side for a leg bye.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Tripathi guides it to third man for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Rana looks to drive but gets an outside edge which goes to short third man.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rana looks to defend but it goes off the bottom half of the bat past the stumps.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Rana ducks under it. Wided.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, punched to cover.
1.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Rana looks to cut but misses.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Fullish on the pads, Rana flicks it to the fine leg region for another boundary.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Just wide of short third man! Full ball around off, Rana looks to drive but gets an outside edge which goes past short third man for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? Sam Curran it is.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Good length ball on middle, Tripathi gives himself room and then drives it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Tripathi looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Rahul Tripathi comes out to bat.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A first-ball duck for Shubman Gill and this is a perfect start for Chennai. Gill continues to have a poor tournament. Short of a length ball outside off, Gill looks to cut but it takes the top edge and goes to third man. Ngidi comes running ahead and takes a good catch.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rana guides it to third man for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! This is brilliant from Chahar! Good length ball outside off, Rana looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely first ball from Deepak Chahar! Just lovely! Good length ball around off, it comes in a little. Rana looks to cut but misses.
