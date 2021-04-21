Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set to begin! The Kolkata players make their way out to the middle, followed by Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Varun Chakaravarthy will start with the ball.
Pat Cummins is there for a chat. He says that it was spinning in Chennai but it was good as it was a different challenge. Adds that he needs to bowl whenever the side needs him to. Tells that everyone is so good and if they don't take wickets in the middle, it becomes difficult to contain the batsmen. Tells that he wants to run in and bowl fast. States that Wankhede is a nice place to bowl and sometimes there is swing on offer here.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti (IN PLACE OF HARBHAJAN SINGH), Sunil Narine (IN PLACE OF SHAKIB AL HASAN), Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi (IN PLACE OF DWAYNE BRAVO), Deepak Chahar.
MS Dhoni, the Chennai skipper, says that it is tacky and they will need to see how it behaves and give themselves some time. Adds that the spinners got a bit of purchase in the last game. Tells that the lengths will be slightly different when there is dew. Goes onto say that the drier ball will turn a lot more. Informs that they have rested Dwayne Bravo for this game and Lungi Ngidi comes in.
Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, says they will bowl first. Hopes that their fortunes change as they are now playing in Mumbai. Mentions that Chennai is a strong team. Further says that chasing has been better in this venue. Morgan also says that they have made a couple of changes as Harbhajan Singh misses out for Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine comes in for Shakib Al Hasan.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Kolkata. They have elected to field.
Welcome to match 15 of the Indian T20 League! It is Chennai facing Kolkata in Mumbai. Chennai have made a wonderful comeback after losing their first game, winning the next two and they will look to continue the winning momentum in this one. Kolkata, on the other hand, have lost two in a row and they need to make a comeback. They have a good side but it won't be easy against Chennai. Who will come out on top?
