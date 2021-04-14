Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The defending champions were down and out for most part of the match but came roaring back into the contest thanks to Rahul Chahar's four-wicket haul and eventually won the game. Chasing a target of 153, KKR finished at 142 for seven from their allotted 20 overs despite Nitish Rana scoring a half-century.

After the match, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav took to Twitter to react to their side's win.

Bumrah loved the fact that the game went down to the wire while Suyrakumar lauded the team effort as Mumbai Indians defended the score successfully.

Gotta love games that come alive at the death! pic.twitter.com/fk3dIQQEE5 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 13, 2021

Great team effort to bounce back and defend the score. Happy to contribute to the team's first win! @mipaltan #IPL2021 #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/VvuI0uPd4f — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 13, 2021

What a great feeling to contribute in today's win. A day to remember. #MIvsKKR #ipl2021 pic.twitter.com/cJC2shZWVG — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) April 13, 2021

On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh, in his first season for KKR, was left dejected with the result.

Gutted — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 13, 2021

After being sent in to bat, Mumbai Indians were well on course for a big total after 11 overs. They were at 88 for two, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav going strong.

Suryakumar departed for 56 and then Andre Russell, who took a five-wicket haul, ran through to lower middle-order to bundle Mumbai Indians out for 152.

In reply, KKR were cruising at one stage thanks to the 72-run opening stand between Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill.

But once Rana lost his wicket, none of the KKR batters got going and they eventually fell 10 runs short of the target.

Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with figures of four for 27. He was also adjudged player of the match.